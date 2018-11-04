Winter Wonderland 2018 brings new ride to Christmas

By Gee Harland

Winter Wonderland is an annual Christmas attraction that runs from November to January outside Cardiff’s City Hall. Every year the event brings the Christmas spirit to Cardiff with an ice rink, rides, music and a variety of food stands. However, this year will be slightly different as the event’s managers have decided to replace the traditional big wheel with an exciting new attraction. For the first time ever, they are building a 90m drop tower. It will stand taller than every building across the city centre and promises to give the best views of Cardiff this winter.

Cabinet member for culture and leisure, Councillor Peter Bradbury claims: “Families and people of all ages can enjoy the festive atmosphere and the new Drop Tower attraction offers unique views of the city at this special time of the year”.

More than 250,000 people are expected to attend the festive event this year, so the site has been expanded to accommodate this estimated demand.