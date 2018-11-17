WW1 Centenary Speech: Macron and Merkel against nationalism

By Morgane Diori

On November 11th 1918, it was officially announced that World War I was over, after four years of unimaginable barbarity. Exactly a century later, French President Emmanuel Macron chose to remember those who fought for his country by calling out against nationalism and arguing for a multilateral world. He did so in front of more than 70 heads of states and dignitaries; among them, US and Russian Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.



The French President commenced his speech with a reflection on the Great War and its horrors, emphasizing the importance of remembrance. He emphasised that “by saying ‘our interests first and who cares about the others!’, we erase what is the most precious to a nation, what makes it live, what makes it big, what is the most important: its moral values”.

Macron did not simply declare that “patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism”, but instead that “nationalism is its betrayal”. He did so in front of his American intermediary, Trump, who had himself declared last October that he was “a nationalist,” because “we cannot have [a globalist]” in power since “a globalist is a person who wants the globe to do well – not caring about our country so much”. The centenary of the end of the First World War was therefore not just historical: it was political.

Macron’s plea for fraternity among countries in order to push back the current rise of nationalism was met with confrontation through Trump’s visible indifference during his own speech. Additionally, not only did the American President choose not to participate in the Paris Peace Forum happening between November 11th and November 13th, he also arrived separately at the Arc de Triomphe, as did Vladimir Putin. Wanted or not, both of their delays symbolized what Macron was rejecting. In a world calling for unity and multilateralism, both the U.S. and Russia seem to stand at a distance.

On the other hand, there was a Franco-German sense of friendship during the Armistice Day ceremony in Paris. Standing next to her French intermediary, German Chancellor Angela Merkel also warned about the growing “blinkered” nationalism in Europe. The two leaders also inaugurated a commemorative plaque that celebrates “values of reconciliation, serving Europe and peace”, whilst the previous talked about the “crime of pride of the German Empire”.

Unsurprisingly, Macron’s speech has not come without criticism. After already receiving disapproval for having referred to Nazi Collaborator Phillippe Pétain as a “great soldier” during WWI, he is now also facing more condemnation from members of the French public and historians for honoring in his speech “a whole youth that accepted to die” – when in reality it is argued that youth were forced to fight in the Great War.

Macron and Merkel’s show of unity at the 2018 Armistice Day ceremony suggests the two countries are entering a new era of positive relations and tighter alliance.