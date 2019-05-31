You could be entitled to a partial TV licence refund

by Tomos Evans

Are you saving money for the summer months? Do you have a TV licence at your term-time address and returning home to a licensed address for the summer? If so, you could be entitled to a refund of up to £50.16 – the equivalent of six student cinema tickets or gym membership for two months.

There are over 120,000 registered university students in Wales, and they could be missing out on getting back valuable money.

Requests for refunds

In 2017, TV Licensing changed their calculating methods in order to make it easier for customers to make requests for partial refunds. As a result, students can now claim money back for any full months that are remaining and unused on their television licences.

Remember, if you continue to live in your student accommodation over the summer and continue to watch or record live TV or watch any of the BBC’s programming on catch-up on any device, you will still need to pay your television licence fee. A colour TV license costs £154.50 for the year.

Applying ‘is quick and easy’

Helen Wild, a spokesperson for TV Licensing in Wales said: ‘Applying for a refund is quick and easy and we encourage all students who are eligible, or their parents in some cases, to take advantage of it.’

Making a bid for a refund is an easy process and can be completed either via the TV Licensing website or over the phone. In order to organise a refund or to change address, go to: www.tvlicensing.co.uk/studentinfo, or phone TV Licensing on 0300 790 6042.