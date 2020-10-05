Watch

Your 2020 guide to Cardiff University societies

4 hours ago
Digital Editor Scarlett talks to some of Cardiff University's 2020 societies
Digital Editor Scarlett Griffiths talks to societies about what events are available, and how things have changed in the face of the ongoing pandemic. 

New to Cardiff University and curious about which societies to join?

Digital Editor Scarlett Griffiths talks to the presidents of some societies about why you should join, what kind of events are available, and how they have changed in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Produced by Digital Editor Scarlett Griffiths.

To find out more about how the University has dealt with the changes and impacts of COVID-19 visit the Student Intranet.

Check out this video from Digital Editor Ellis Lloyd Jones about what the University plans to do to ensure the safety of students.

Video credit: Martha Robbins (President of the French society).

Credits

Video Editor

Scarlett Griffiths

Video Production

Scarlett Griffiths

Publication Date

5 October 2020

