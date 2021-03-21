Review: Call My Agent!

By Jasmine Jones

Witty, Emotional, Elegant. Call My Agent! is the cult comedy drama you must add to your watchlist. C’est Magnifique.

★★★★★

Call My Agent! has been a sensational hit in France and is now taking UK Netflix by storm. Described by the cast themselves as a love story to Paris, Call My Agent! follows the tumultuous lives of Parisian talent agents working at A.S.K, and their sometimes bumpy but always entertaining relationship with the actors they represent.

We are first introduced to the main characters, Andrea, Mathias, and Gabriel, following the death of A.S.K owner Samuel Kerr when they are struggling to keep the business alive, whilst simultaneously fighting to become the new head of the agency. The recently released fourth season focuses on the dynamic between A.S.K and rival Paris agency Star Media, as they compete for clients, agents, and legacies. Throughout the show the internal politics at work between the younger and older agents makes for comical yet tense viewing that only adds to its charm.

From the first episode right through to the end of the fourth and final season, Call My Agent!, more commonly known as ‘Dix Pour Cent’ in France, remained fast paced with engaging storylines filled with passion. The combination of the cameos made by real-life French actors alongside the tongue in cheek comedy in each episode added a freshness that you won’t find with any other show currently on Netflix. I won’t lie, as a novice to French cinema it took me until the start of the second season before I realised that the actors were French film stars, but ultimately this led me to discover some amazingly talented actors such as Isabelle Huppert and Charlotte Gainsbourg who I would have otherwise never heard of.

Aside from the quirky plot, the standout of the show’s production is the superb casting for the wonderfully flawed characters. The depth of character is outstanding in a way that feels personal and connected to our own lives. The emotion from family dramas, pregnancies, and the uncertainty of A.S.K’s future, was acted so beautifully that the characters felt totally relatable despite their glamourous lives.

One obvious drawback that I understand may keep people from starting the programme is the language barrier. That being said, I was so immersed in the thick yet vulnerable storylines that I barely realised the subtitles were there, and I’d even go as far as to say it improved my French! I truly believe you can gain whole new cultural experiences from watching foreign language TV shows and films.

As the season drew to a close, I found myself putting off watching the final episode as I couldn’t bear to say goodbye to the characters I had come to love so much. The glamourous outfits, the trips to Cannes, and the countless rooftop parties were part of a fantasy I didn’t want to let go of. However, there was something spectacularly ironic to the way the show ended, with A.S.K being just as chaotic as in the first episode, and yet the audience is still able to make peace with the departure of the characters. The finale, whilst tear-jerking and emotional, stayed true to its bright and charismatic narrative, earning its place as a masterpiece of French television.

5 years after its initial release, I am so happy that Call My Agent! is finally getting the international recognition it deserves. Subtle humour paired with intelligence and humanity.

An absolute gem of a show.