Review: Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

By Nicole Rees-Williams

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie and is directed by

Quentin Tarantino.

Upon hearing of Tarantino’s direction, I had my preconceptions. His films are often tied to the use of

brutal, bloody violence and foul language. Considering this, I was pleasantly surprised by the direction

that ‘Hollywood took. The film has a very laid-back vibe and relies on comedy and conversation to carry

the story more than violence and action.

There was a real focus on characters in this film that I quite frankly adored. We delve deep into the life

of Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), a fading Hollywood star that isn’t ready to let go and his quiet and composed

pal, Cliff Booth (Pitt). Their relationship is captivating even when performing menial activities such as

watching TV together. DiCaprio’s portrayal of Rick, the narcissistic yet insecure has-been was a highlight

for me, with one of my favourite scenes being his frustrated monologue after messing up his lines. As

opposed to Rick’s brashness, Cliff is quiet but intriguing. We learn that he was a war hero, now

struggling to find excitement in his life with the odd stunt job being the only action he gets. He

repeatedly seeks trouble in the film, such as his fight with Bruce Lee and his persistence in the tense

ranch scene, suggesting he has more to give than his cool aura. The films third act finally gave Cliff the

extremely satisfying action-packed glory that I had been waiting to see.

‘Hollywood has faced some criticism however, particularly in the areas of pacing and direction. In terms

of pacing, the film is very steady, but I never found myself bored. Admittedly, your understanding of the

direction will heavily rely on your knowledge of actress Sharon Tate, (played by Robbie), her tragic

murder, and the criminal cult leader who caused her death, Charles Manson. ‘Hollywood is one of the

only films recently that hasn’t given the plot away in its trailers. None of the marketing material told us

Manson would be a key part of this film. Growing up in the 70’s, Tarantino would have an obvious

awareness of Manson’s crimes. Although the killer is undoubtedly still known today, this assumed

knowledge may go amiss with younger audiences with Robbie’s role as Tate coming across as a

secondary character. As no reference throughout the film is made directly to Charles Manson, it could

seem like there’s no specific direction. Robbie’s portrayal of Tate shows her as an extremely kind,

genuine person and this alone, if you are aware of Tate’s fate, is the films direction. Hints throughout

such as reference to ‘Charlie’ and Damon Herriman’s second portrayal of the criminal after his debut of

Manson in the Netflix series Mindhunter leads those who are aware of the case to believe the climax of

the third act will end in Tate’s tragic demise.

A major focus of the film is the ‘Hollywood Star.’ Rick’s failing career leads us to the question: do we

need big stars to sell films? In one scene, Dalton is told he must wear heavy costuming that will make

him unrecognizable when playing his character, and he replies, “how are they going to know it’s me?”

The idea of being ‘Rick Dalton – Hollywood Star’ is becoming more appealing to him than giving his all to

truly acting. Though the story-line reinforces the idea that big Hollywood names are a thing of the past,

the film itself is a contradiction to this. Hollywood uses top actors such as DiCaprio, Pitt and Pacino

whose presence undoubtedly elevate the film. Tarantino would’ve been a young boy when shows such

as ‘Bounty Law’, Rick’s breakout role, were aired on television and would’ve looked up to actors like Rick

and Cliff the way kids today adore the heroes of the Marvel Universe and ‘Hollywood’s ending very much

reinforces the idea of the Hollywood star acting as a ‘hero’.

Though ‘Hollywood uses real people in its narrative such as Bruce Lee, Sharon Tate and Charles Manson,

the story strays from the ‘truth’ in some drastic ways. Painful moments in history are re-written to give a happy ending, alluding to the fairy-tale feel of this movie reinforced by its very own title, ‘Once Upon a

Time…’

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is truly brilliant. If you’re a fan of the gorier approach then no need to

fear, the film’s third act is still classic Tarantino. The whole cinema was roaring with laughter as the

gore was used perfectly to create one of the most satisfying endings that I have seen in film. ‘Hollywood

didn’t have to solely rely on violence to keep the audience intrigued, but when it did use it, it was used

perfectly.