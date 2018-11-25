Three Ingredients Recipes

By Mary Stephanie Israel

Recipes:

Breakfast- Banana Pancakes Starter- Baked barbecue chicken wings Main- Mac and Cheese Snack- Mozzarella sticks Dessert- Oreo truffles Extra: Drink- Nutella hot chocolate

BREAKFAST RECIPE: Banana Pancakes (1 serving)

Preparation: 5 minutes

Cook: 6-8 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Total cost: Less than £1

Ingredients:

1 overripe large banana

1 large egg

2 tablespoons whole-wheat flour

Method:

Mash 2/3 of overripe banana with a fork until smooth; put rest aside

Beat large egg and add flour

Put all three ingredients in a blender and blend until frothy (could also just mix by hand if blender is unavailable)

Heat a nonstick pan over medium-high heat

Optional: Take a tablespoon of butter and spread on heated pan for a crispier exterior

Pour one-third of batter onto the pan and let cook for 2 minutes (Tip: a good way to know when to flip is when bubbles appear on the top!)

Turn pancake over and cook for another two minutes; if the bottom is golden brown, it is fully cooked

Once all the batter has been cooked, stack pancakes on top of each other; you should have three medium sized fluffy pancakes

Slice remaining banana into rounds and put on top of the pancakes

Optional: Sprinkle a bit of cinnamon, drizzle some honey or add berries for a sweeter start to the day

STARTER RECIPE: Baked Barbecue chicken wings (two to three servings)

Preparation: 10 minutes

Cook: 1 hour and 10 minutes

Total: 1 hour and 20 minutes

Difficulty: Medium

Total cost: £5 or less

Ingredients:

400 grams of chicken wings

60ml barbeque sauce

1 and a half tablespoons of honey or golden syrup

Method:

Preheat oven to 220 degrees Celsius

Arrange wings on a tray, leaving an inch between each one

Mix barbecue sauce and honey/syrup together

Brush sauce on each individual wing or pour over evenly if brush is unavailable

Bake in oven until golden brown, flipping every 15 minutes for an hour

Once fully cooked, allow to rest for 5 minutes before serving

MAIN RECIPE: Mac and Cheese (four to five servings)

Preparation: 5 minutes

Cook: 20 minutes

Total: 25 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Total cost: £5 or less

Ingredients:

5 cups of milk

450g of elbow macaroni

200g of shredded cheddar cheese

Method:

In a large pot, bring the milk to a boil (Tip: make sure to keep stirring so that the milk does not burn and stick to the pot!)

Add the pasta and continue to stir until fully cooked

Take the pot off the heat and stir in cheddar cheese until melted and the whole pot is evenly coated

Optional: put a tablespoon of butter for a tastier and creamier finish

Season to taste

SNACK RECIPE: Mozzarella sticks (makes 10 sticks in total)

Preparation: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10- 12 minutes

Total: On average around 20 minutes

Difficulty: Medium

Total cost: less than £5

Ingredients:

5 spring roll wrappers

10 sticks of string cheese (will turn out best when left at room temperature)

2 cups of vegetable oil

Method:

Heat oil on medium-high heat in a pot

Slice spring roll wrappers; estimate by eye or measure string cheese against wrapper (Tip: it usually takes half a wrapper to coat a whole stick of string cheese)

Place string cheese on the edge of the wrapper and fold sides of wrapper over ends of cheese

Tightly roll into a log, leaving half an inch at the end to wet with water

Seal the end tightly by firmly pressing the wetted edge into the stick

Fry the sticks until golden brown; this usually takes about 10 minutes, sometimes less

Place cooked sticks on a paper towel to drain of oil

Optional: serve with favourite sauce (Suggestions: works best dipped in hot tomato soup or ketchup)

DESSERT RECIPE: Oreo truffles (makes at least 20 medium sized truffles)

Preparation: 20-25 minutes

Chill time: 2 hours or more, depending on preferences

Difficulty: Medium

Total cost: less than £5

Ingredients:

A pack of Oreo biscuits or generic brand cookies and cream

100g Cream (soft) cheese

A bar of chocolate, melted

Method:

Put biscuits into a resealable bag (may need to double bag to avoid risk of spillage) and bash with a heavy object, preferably a rolling pin, until biscuits turn into fine crumbs (Tip: put biscuits in blender or food processor for a quicker result)

Thoroughly mix soft cheese and biscuits with a spatula until they come together to make a massive ball; set aside (Tip: leave a handful of crumbs to dust on top of the truffles later)

Melt bar of chocolate in a bain-marie. If not possible, just melt the chocolate in a microwave by breaking it up and placing it in a large bowl. (Tip: microwave for 30 seconds at a time on medium heat and stir to avoid burning)

Take a generous piece of the mixture and roll into a ball (Tip: use a melon baller or an ice cream scooper to avoid messy hands!

Dip the truffles in the melted chocolate and place each individual piece on a plate or tray with a sheet of parchment paper or cupcake cases

Next, sprinkle the leftover biscuit crumbs on top of each truffle while chocolate is still hot and runny

Chill for at least two hours before serving.

DRINK RECIPE: Nutella hot chocolate (makes 1 mug)

Preparation: No preparation time

Cook: 6 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Total cost: £1 or less

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of Nutella

1 cup of milk

Cinnamon

Method: