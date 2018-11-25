Food & Drink

Three Ingredients Recipes

Toa Heftiba via Unsplash

By Mary Stephanie Israel

Recipes:

  1. Breakfast- Banana Pancakes
  2. Starter- Baked barbecue chicken wings
  3. Main- Mac and Cheese
  4. Snack- Mozzarella sticks
  5. Dessert- Oreo truffles
  6. Extra: Drink- Nutella hot chocolate


BREAKFAST RECIPE: Banana Pancakes (1 serving)


Toa Heftiba via Unsplash


Preparation: 5 minutes


Cook: 6-8 minutes


Difficulty: Easy


Total cost: Less than £1


Ingredients:


    

  • 1 overripe large banana
    • 

  • 1 large egg
    • 

  • 2 tablespoons whole-wheat flour
    • 



Method: 


    

  • Mash 2/3 of overripe banana with a fork until smooth; put rest aside
    • 

  • Beat large egg and add flour
    • 

  • Put all three ingredients in a blender and blend until frothy (could also just mix by hand if blender is unavailable)
    • 

  • Heat a nonstick pan over medium-high heat
    • 

  • Optional: Take a tablespoon of butter and spread on heated pan for a crispier exterior
    • 

  • Pour one-third of batter onto the pan and let cook for 2 minutes (Tip: a good way to know when to flip is when bubbles appear on the top!)
    • 

  • Turn pancake over and cook for another two minutes; if the bottom is golden brown, it is fully cooked
    • 

  • Once all the batter has been cooked, stack pancakes on top of each other; you should have three medium sized fluffy pancakes
    • 

  • Slice remaining banana into rounds and put on top of the pancakes
    • 

  • Optional: Sprinkle a bit of cinnamon, drizzle some honey or add berries for a sweeter start to the day
    • 





STARTER RECIPE: Baked Barbecue chicken wings (two to three servings)


Atharva Tulsi via Unsplash


Preparation: 10 minutes


Cook: 1 hour and 10 minutes


Total: 1 hour and 20 minutes


Difficulty: Medium


Total cost: £5 or less


Ingredients: 


    

  • 400 grams of chicken wings
    • 

  • 60ml barbeque sauce
    • 

  • 1 and a half tablespoons of honey or golden syrup
    • 



Method: 


    

  • Preheat oven to 220 degrees Celsius
    • 

  • Arrange wings on a tray, leaving an inch between each one
    • 

  • Mix barbecue sauce and honey/syrup together
    • 

  • Brush sauce on each individual wing or pour over evenly if brush is unavailable
    • 

  • Bake in oven until golden brown, flipping every 15 minutes for an hour
    • 

  • Once fully cooked, allow to rest for 5 minutes before serving
    • 





MAIN RECIPE: Mac and Cheese (four to five servings)


Tracy Vo via Flickr


Preparation: 5 minutes


Cook: 20 minutes


Total: 25 minutes


Difficulty: Easy


Total cost: £5 or less


 


Ingredients: 


    

  • 5 cups of milk
    • 

  • 450g of elbow macaroni
    • 

  • 200g of shredded cheddar cheese
    • 



Method: 


    

  • In a large pot, bring the milk to a boil (Tip: make sure to keep stirring so that the milk does not burn and stick to the pot!)
    • 

  • Add the pasta and continue to stir until fully cooked
    • 

  • Take the pot off the heat and stir in cheddar cheese until melted and the whole pot is evenly coated
    • 

  • Optional: put a tablespoon of butter for a tastier and creamier finish
    • 

  • Season to taste
    • 





SNACK RECIPE: Mozzarella sticks (makes 10 sticks in total)


Preparation: 10 minutes


Cook time: 10- 12 minutes


Total: On average around 20 minutes


Difficulty: Medium


Total cost: less than £5


Ingredients: 


    

  • 5 spring roll wrappers
    • 

  • 10 sticks of string cheese (will turn out best when left at room temperature)
    • 

  • 2 cups of vegetable oil
    • 



Method: 


    

  • Heat oil on medium-high heat in a pot
    • 

  • Slice spring roll wrappers; estimate by eye or measure string cheese against wrapper (Tip: it usually takes half a wrapper to coat a whole stick of string cheese)
    • 

  • Place string cheese on the edge of the wrapper and fold sides of wrapper over ends of cheese
    • 

  • Tightly roll into a log, leaving half an inch at the end to wet with water
    • 

  • Seal the end tightly by firmly pressing the wetted edge into the stick
    • 

  • Fry the sticks until golden brown; this usually takes about 10 minutes, sometimes less
    • 

  • Place cooked sticks on a paper towel to drain of oil
    • 

  • Optional: serve with favourite sauce (Suggestions: works best dipped in hot tomato soup or ketchup)
    • 





DESSERT RECIPE: Oreo truffles (makes at least 20 medium sized truffles)


Gabriela Rodriguez via Unsplash


Preparation: 20-25 minutes


Chill time: 2 hours or more, depending on preferences


Difficulty: Medium


Total cost: less than £5


 


Ingredients: 


    

  • A pack of Oreo biscuits or generic brand cookies and cream
    • 

  • 100g Cream (soft) cheese
    • 

  • A bar of chocolate, melted
    • 



Method:


    

  • Put biscuits into a resealable bag (may need to double bag to avoid risk of spillage) and bash with a heavy object, preferably a rolling pin, until biscuits turn into fine crumbs (Tip: put biscuits in blender or food processor for a quicker result)
    • 

  • Thoroughly mix soft cheese and biscuits with a spatula until they come together to make a massive ball; set aside (Tip: leave a handful of crumbs to dust on top of the truffles later)
    • 

  • Melt bar of chocolate in a bain-marie. If not possible, just melt the chocolate in a microwave by breaking it up and placing it in a large bowl. (Tip: microwave for 30 seconds at a time on medium heat and stir to avoid burning)
    • 

  • Take a generous piece of the mixture and roll into a ball (Tip: use a melon baller or an ice cream scooper to avoid messy hands!
    • 

  • Dip the truffles in the melted chocolate and place each individual piece on a plate or tray with a sheet of parchment paper or cupcake cases
    • 

  • Next, sprinkle the leftover biscuit crumbs on top of each truffle while chocolate is still hot and runny
    • 

  • Chill for at least two hours before serving.
    • 



 


DRINK RECIPE: Nutella hot chocolate (makes 1 mug)


Rachael Gorjestani via Unsplash


Preparation: No preparation time


Cook: 6 minutes


Difficulty: Easy


Total cost: £1 or less


Ingredients: 


    

  • 1 tablespoon of Nutella
    • 

  • 1 cup of milk
    • 

  • Cinnamon
    • 



Method: 


    

  • Heat milk in a saucepan on medium-high heat until beginning to steam
    • 

  • Add the tablespoon of Nutella and whisk until fully dissolved into the milk
    • 

  • Bring to a gentle simmer while stirring, and take off heat
    • 

  • Add a generous sprinkle of cinnamon into the liquid, pour into a mug and enjoy
    • 

  • Tip: add marshmallows to elevate the drink’s appearance and taste.
    • 



	
			

