Three Ingredients Recipes

By Mary Stephanie Israel
Recipes:
- Breakfast- Banana Pancakes
- Starter- Baked barbecue chicken wings
- Main- Mac and Cheese
- Snack- Mozzarella sticks
- Dessert- Oreo truffles
- Extra: Drink- Nutella hot chocolate
BREAKFAST RECIPE: Banana Pancakes (1 serving)
Preparation: 5 minutes
Cook: 6-8 minutes
Difficulty: Easy
Total cost: Less than £1
Ingredients:
- 1 overripe large banana
- 1 large egg
- 2 tablespoons whole-wheat flour
Method:
- Mash 2/3 of overripe banana with a fork until smooth; put rest aside
- Beat large egg and add flour
- Put all three ingredients in a blender and blend until frothy (could also just mix by hand if blender is unavailable)
- Heat a nonstick pan over medium-high heat
- Optional: Take a tablespoon of butter and spread on heated pan for a crispier exterior
- Pour one-third of batter onto the pan and let cook for 2 minutes (Tip: a good way to know when to flip is when bubbles appear on the top!)
- Turn pancake over and cook for another two minutes; if the bottom is golden brown, it is fully cooked
- Once all the batter has been cooked, stack pancakes on top of each other; you should have three medium sized fluffy pancakes
- Slice remaining banana into rounds and put on top of the pancakes
- Optional: Sprinkle a bit of cinnamon, drizzle some honey or add berries for a sweeter start to the day
STARTER RECIPE: Baked Barbecue chicken wings (two to three servings)
Preparation: 10 minutes
Cook: 1 hour and 10 minutes
Total: 1 hour and 20 minutes
Difficulty: Medium
Total cost: £5 or less
Ingredients:
- 400 grams of chicken wings
- 60ml barbeque sauce
- 1 and a half tablespoons of honey or golden syrup
Method:
- Preheat oven to 220 degrees Celsius
- Arrange wings on a tray, leaving an inch between each one
- Mix barbecue sauce and honey/syrup together
- Brush sauce on each individual wing or pour over evenly if brush is unavailable
- Bake in oven until golden brown, flipping every 15 minutes for an hour
- Once fully cooked, allow to rest for 5 minutes before serving
MAIN RECIPE: Mac and Cheese (four to five servings)
Preparation: 5 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Total: 25 minutes
Difficulty: Easy
Total cost: £5 or less
Ingredients:
- 5 cups of milk
- 450g of elbow macaroni
- 200g of shredded cheddar cheese
Method:
- In a large pot, bring the milk to a boil (Tip: make sure to keep stirring so that the milk does not burn and stick to the pot!)
- Add the pasta and continue to stir until fully cooked
- Take the pot off the heat and stir in cheddar cheese until melted and the whole pot is evenly coated
- Optional: put a tablespoon of butter for a tastier and creamier finish
- Season to taste
SNACK RECIPE: Mozzarella sticks (makes 10 sticks in total)
Preparation: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10- 12 minutes
Total: On average around 20 minutes
Difficulty: Medium
Total cost: less than £5
Ingredients:
- 5 spring roll wrappers
- 10 sticks of string cheese (will turn out best when left at room temperature)
- 2 cups of vegetable oil
Method:
- Heat oil on medium-high heat in a pot
- Slice spring roll wrappers; estimate by eye or measure string cheese against wrapper (Tip: it usually takes half a wrapper to coat a whole stick of string cheese)
- Place string cheese on the edge of the wrapper and fold sides of wrapper over ends of cheese
- Tightly roll into a log, leaving half an inch at the end to wet with water
- Seal the end tightly by firmly pressing the wetted edge into the stick
- Fry the sticks until golden brown; this usually takes about 10 minutes, sometimes less
- Place cooked sticks on a paper towel to drain of oil
- Optional: serve with favourite sauce (Suggestions: works best dipped in hot tomato soup or ketchup)
DESSERT RECIPE: Oreo truffles (makes at least 20 medium sized truffles)
Preparation: 20-25 minutes
Chill time: 2 hours or more, depending on preferences
Difficulty: Medium
Total cost: less than £5
Ingredients:
- A pack of Oreo biscuits or generic brand cookies and cream
- 100g Cream (soft) cheese
- A bar of chocolate, melted
Method:
- Put biscuits into a resealable bag (may need to double bag to avoid risk of spillage) and bash with a heavy object, preferably a rolling pin, until biscuits turn into fine crumbs (Tip: put biscuits in blender or food processor for a quicker result)
- Thoroughly mix soft cheese and biscuits with a spatula until they come together to make a massive ball; set aside (Tip: leave a handful of crumbs to dust on top of the truffles later)
- Melt bar of chocolate in a bain-marie. If not possible, just melt the chocolate in a microwave by breaking it up and placing it in a large bowl. (Tip: microwave for 30 seconds at a time on medium heat and stir to avoid burning)
- Take a generous piece of the mixture and roll into a ball (Tip: use a melon baller or an ice cream scooper to avoid messy hands!
- Dip the truffles in the melted chocolate and place each individual piece on a plate or tray with a sheet of parchment paper or cupcake cases
- Next, sprinkle the leftover biscuit crumbs on top of each truffle while chocolate is still hot and runny
- Chill for at least two hours before serving.
DRINK RECIPE: Nutella hot chocolate (makes 1 mug)
Preparation: No preparation time
Cook: 6 minutes
Difficulty: Easy
Total cost: £1 or less
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon of Nutella
- 1 cup of milk
- Cinnamon
Method:
- Heat milk in a saucepan on medium-high heat until beginning to steam
- Add the tablespoon of Nutella and whisk until fully dissolved into the milk
- Bring to a gentle simmer while stirring, and take off heat
- Add a generous sprinkle of cinnamon into the liquid, pour into a mug and enjoy
- Tip: add marshmallows to elevate the drink’s appearance and taste.