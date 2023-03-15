Loyle Carner @ Cardiff SU 11/03/23

If you’re a fan of Loyle Carner, you’ll know that he is not one to shy away from using his

music and his platform to fight for what is right, carefully discussing hard-hitting topics like

politics, crime, identity and race in a thought-provoking yet nuanced way. His gig in Cardiff

was no exception to this rule.



Loyle Carner @ Cardiff SU

As Loyle Carner took to the stage in Cardiff University’s Great Hall, the crowd erupted into a

chorus of cheers, which only got louder as the lights came up and the music begun. The first

song of the evening was Hate – the first track on Carner’s latest album, Hugo. The song,

accompanied by an intense beat and powerful drums, is a deep reflection on the complex

feelings of fear, anger and uncertainty that intertwine to characterise Loyle Carner’s personal

experiences as a mixed-race man in today’s society. The track was released as a single in July

2022, and quickly became a fan favourite; when his set opened with this, the crowd came

alive and I knew that we were in for a great show. Hate swiftly transitioned into Plastic – a

song which criticises society for prioritising material things and overlooking important

political and social issues as a result. Provocatively, in light of their recent suspension of

Gary Lineker, Loyle Carner dedicated this track to the BBC, exclaiming ‘it’s freedom of

speech, bro, let us speak!’ Moments like these, alongside Athian Akec’s guest appearance to

deliver a moving speech about the impact of knife crime at the end of Blood on my Nikes, set

Loyle Carner apart from his contemporaries. He is able to seamlessly and effectively engage

in political and social activism through his artistry whilst still ensuring commercial success

and delivering a gig filled with nothing but good vibes and high energy.



Despite this being a tour to promote his latest album, Hugo, which was released in October

2022, Loyle Carner treated us to an array of older songs throughout the night, too. As he

delivered tracks like You Don’t Know, Loose Ends, Ain’t Nothing Changed, Ottolenghi and

Ice Water the crowd became one, moving together with hands pumping in the air as we were

singing each word at the top of our lungs. Everyone looked truly thrilled to be there,

completely absorbed in the music and the moment: a testament to Loyle Carner’s captivating

stage presence. It was just him, his band and a mic on stage – no grand theatrics or visuals,

aside from the occasional burst of strobe lights, breaking up the misty haze of red and blue

which cast over the stage for the rest of the set. Simplistic staging like this seems to be

something of a rarity these days, but Loyle Carner is able to shine all on his own. His lucid

raps, the band’s jazzy beats and his energetic spirit were the perfect makings of an

unforgettable evening.



Loyle Carner @ Cardiff SU

This charisma that Carner displays on stage was not limited to his performance of his songs.

Peppered throughout his set were personal anecdotes about his new journey into fatherhood,

and reflected on his complex relationship with his own dad. He spoke about Cardiff as a city

and told us how he had filled his day running up to the gig, as well as posing a poignant

reminder to the crowd to ‘speak to your friends, let them know how you’re feeling, open up

to them, please, before you lose yourself.’ The depth and breadth of these anecdotal

intermissions, coupled with the intimacy that Cardiff University’s Great Hall provides as a

venue, at times made it feel as though I was listening to a friend chat, rather than an artist

whom I have admired for years.



During his performance, Loyle Carner stated that ‘you can either be relevant or

revolutionary’. From the boundary-pushing social commentary that characterises his music, to his captivating stage presence; from his unfailing energy to his sharp live bars, it is clear that Loyle Carner and the Hugo tour have revolutionised the game.

Words and photos by Maddie Balcombe