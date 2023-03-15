Loyle Carner @ Cardiff SU 11/03/23

If you’re a fan of Loyle Carner, you’ll know that he is not one to shy away from using his
music and his platform to fight for what is right, carefully discussing hard-hitting topics like
politics, crime, identity and race in a thought-provoking yet nuanced way. His gig in Cardiff
was no exception to this rule.
As Loyle Carner took to the stage in Cardiff University’s Great Hall, the crowd erupted into a
chorus of cheers, which only got louder as the lights came up and the music begun. The first
song of the evening was Hate – the first track on Carner’s latest album, Hugo. The song,
accompanied by an intense beat and powerful drums, is a deep reflection on the complex
feelings of fear, anger and uncertainty that intertwine to characterise Loyle Carner’s personal
experiences as a mixed-race man in today’s society. The track was released as a single in July
2022, and quickly became a fan favourite; when his set opened with this, the crowd came
alive and I knew that we were in for a great show. Hate swiftly transitioned into Plastic – a
song which criticises society for prioritising material things and overlooking important
political and social issues as a result. Provocatively, in light of their recent suspension of
Gary Lineker, Loyle Carner dedicated this track to the BBC, exclaiming ‘it’s freedom of
speech, bro, let us speak!’ Moments like these, alongside Athian Akec’s guest appearance to
deliver a moving speech about the impact of knife crime at the end of Blood on my Nikes, set
Loyle Carner apart from his contemporaries. He is able to seamlessly and effectively engage
in political and social activism through his artistry whilst still ensuring commercial success
and delivering a gig filled with nothing but good vibes and high energy.
Despite this being a tour to promote his latest album, Hugo, which was released in October
2022, Loyle Carner treated us to an array of older songs throughout the night, too. As he
delivered tracks like You Don’t Know, Loose Ends, Ain’t Nothing Changed, Ottolenghi and
Ice Water the crowd became one, moving together with hands pumping in the air as we were
singing each word at the top of our lungs. Everyone looked truly thrilled to be there,
completely absorbed in the music and the moment: a testament to Loyle Carner’s captivating
stage presence. It was just him, his band and a mic on stage – no grand theatrics or visuals,
aside from the occasional burst of strobe lights, breaking up the misty haze of red and blue
which cast over the stage for the rest of the set. Simplistic staging like this seems to be
something of a rarity these days, but Loyle Carner is able to shine all on his own. His lucid
raps, the band’s jazzy beats and his energetic spirit were the perfect makings of an
unforgettable evening.
This charisma that Carner displays on stage was not limited to his performance of his songs.
Peppered throughout his set were personal anecdotes about his new journey into fatherhood,
and reflected on his complex relationship with his own dad. He spoke about Cardiff as a city
and told us how he had filled his day running up to the gig, as well as posing a poignant
reminder to the crowd to ‘speak to your friends, let them know how you’re feeling, open up
to them, please, before you lose yourself.’ The depth and breadth of these anecdotal
intermissions, coupled with the intimacy that Cardiff University’s Great Hall provides as a
venue, at times made it feel as though I was listening to a friend chat, rather than an artist
whom I have admired for years.
During his performance, Loyle Carner stated that ‘you can either be relevant or
revolutionary’. From the boundary-pushing social commentary that characterises his music, to his captivating stage presence; from his unfailing energy to his sharp live bars, it is clear that Loyle Carner and the Hugo tour have revolutionised the game.
Words and photos by Maddie Balcombe