More Fun with Friends? Why Rap Collectives Refuse to Disappear

From A$AP Mob, to Black Hippy, to BROCKHAMPTON, Odd Future, to Raider Klan, and several others, over the 2010’s we have witnessed the resurrection of the rap collective. Whether this resurgence is continuing or paralleling the seminal and influential hip-hop collectives of the 90s (such as Wu-Tang Clan, N.W.A., Native Tongues) is to be debated; paradoxically I believe it’s both. What makes these modern collectives unique is that they seem to be used as a springboard for more successful and abundant solo rap careers. However, ultimately what unifies the old and the new is the means of collective resistance against uncertain political and anthropic landscapes.

First of all, the appeal of the rap collective should be acknowledged. Ironically, the fan appeal of the rap collective is often to do with the multiple individual personalities within said collective. The contrasting lyricism, styles, and flows of each individual member creates conversation amongst fans; fans therefore debate over their ‘fan favourite’ and a ‘cult of personality’ forms around each member. In a sense each member becomes a caricature, with individuated monikers. Crucially, the modern rap collective appears to thrive in the technological environment of the modern day, as fans now have easy access to a new drop or project. Social media seems to be the perfect incubator for these collectives, the group having their own platform as well as each member. An example of a group who utilised a heavy social media/ online presence in order to trampoline into the mainstream is Odd Future. Creating their own merch, the iconic doughnut logo, quirky and outlandish clothing, and their own meta hashtags on their posts such as #OFWGKTA #GOLFWANG, the collective have really made their own mark. The infamous group even had their own television series for Adult Swim under the name ‘Loiter Squad.’ I suppose the collective gives fans the opportunity to witness more of the rappers playful personalities via watching member-member interaction. Odd Future, in terms of being a collective of the modern variety, additionally seems to be somewhat of a phenomenon in terms of the booming success of each member’s solo career, having birthed the likes of Tyler, the Creator, Frank Ocean, Earl Sweatshirt, Hodgy Beats and Syd, of The Internet fame.

‘It’s half-mentorship, half-protection in a savage market full of oversized egos.’

Strategically, the modern collective grants each solo artist a higher chance of survival within the industry. Melissa Pandika and Rob Carpenter for OZY commenting: ‘It’s half-mentorship, half-protection in a savage market full of oversized egos.’ The ‘half-protection’ in the form of cult followings of various group dynamics and relationships. With OF, the friendship between Tyler and Frank Ocean is hugely followed, with several archive accounts on instagram dedicated to these two as well as fan art. Tyler and Frank have not just benefitted from each other in terms of following either – the two members of OF have been deeply involved with each other’s solo careers. The artists have had several musical collaborations with each other; Tyler’s deep, gravely, and angry sound being the perfect antithesis sonically to Frank’s soothing and emotional vocals – especially on the fan favourite track ‘She.’ These beneficiary relations also occur outside the group and with different collectives. Tyler, the Creator and A$AP Rocky (from A$AP Mob) being another iconic pair on social media as well as the recording studio.

The modern rap or hip-hop collective today may separate itself from the traditional collective as the group is used as a precursor for an abundant solo career, and we expect the group to branch away from each other. However, in many ways the modern collective continues the legacy of groups from the past. Hip-hop has always largely centralised around community, vocalising local concerns and making them global. According to Lesley Faracho, an academic who has written extensively about Hip-hop culture, “The hip-hop golden era of the 90s was a ‘musical space [which] provided a voice for a collective reality not addressed on a mainstream and political level’”. The act of forming these rap collectives in the 90s was a sign of unity, the explicit lyricism surrounding social concerns of black communities being essential and a real turning point. In this sense the influential precedent of what rap collectives of the 90s set, can not be matched. For example, N.W.A were renowned for their activist stance, to the extent of which they received threats from the FBI for calling out the police. It is the likes of groups like this why collectives such as Black Hippy exist today. The group’s most recent project, titled “Two”, dropped in April 2020 and features tracks such as ‘My People’, which highlights division both between races in America, and within the black community. There’s a visible parallel occurring where politically concerned collectives produce some of the most important activists to date. Kendrick Lamar, a member of the group, has been awarded a Pulitzer Prize for his brutal and honest lyricism. Precisely making local issues in his community global, and breaking into an award sphere that has been historically white at the same time. It would seem that the original hip-hop collective set a political tradition, that today artists continue solo rather than in their respective collective – but the group is needed in the first place for a chance of survival in the music industry.

The representation illustrated by a unity, by a collective, is vital. In these politically divided times it makes perfect sense why this resurgence is reoccurring. Hopefully we can see these representations taking new leaps and bounds. 88rising, a hybrid between a rap collective and a record label, are bringing a new generation of Asian hip hop artists to the forefront of mainstream Western music. Personally, with the popularisation of female rappers trending, especially on TikTok, I’d love to see more female rap collectives emerge soon.

