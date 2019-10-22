Quench is Hiring! Applications for Food & Drinks Editor Now Open

As one of our section editors has sadly had to leave us, there is an open position to join the Quench team! Ideal candidates will have previous experience within Cardiff Student Media or outside, will consider themselves creative and be passionate about Quench Magazine. Experience is not mandatory, but passion is!

As a section editor, you’ll be expected to:

– Pitch ideas for both print and online articles.

– Attend editorial meetings and proofreading evenings.

– Write and edit articles, design pages through InDesign (training provided).

– Build rapport with contributors, managing submissions and providing feedback where necessary.

– Regularly update your section’s social media pages and engage with other users.

Applications will be open until midnight on Sunday 27th October 2019 and interviews will take place on Wednesday 30th October. If you cannot attend in person, a Skype interview can be arranged.

We reserve the right to reject applications (for example, if they are incomplete or lacking key information).

You must be a Cardiff University student for the 2019/20 academic period in order to apply.

Feel free to contact Katie May Huxtable and/or Luisa Dcm on Facebook for any queries, or email [email protected].