Quench Magazine 20/21 | Editor-in-Chief Applications are now open

Do you have the creative vision to take Quench Magazine to the next level? Are you confident enough to lead a team? Do you have the enthusiasm to see your ideas and work online and in print?

Applications to be Quench Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief for the 2020/21 academic year are now open.

Criteria:

Please note, the role of Editor is undeniably a challenging role and it is important to keep in mind the amount of time and commitment that will be required from you when applying. However, with the right team and enough positive energy, the role is an extremely rewarding one.

To apply for the role, you must:

Be passionate about Quench Magazine and Student Media

Be a confident writer & proficient user of Adobe InDesign

Have effective communication skills

Be organised

Be a team player, a good people person and confident enough to manage a large team

Have experience writing, designing or editing for Quench, Gair Rhydd or other professional publications.

Have strong and developed ideas / concepts relating to how you want to improve the magazine in next academic year

If you wish to apply for the role, please click here.

If you have any questions, queries or concerns at all, then don’t hesitate to message me (Katie May Huxtable), on Facebook, or email me at [email protected] If you are considering applying but cannot make up your mind, message me to speak through any questions that you might have.

The deadline for applications is April 22nd. You will be contacted following this if you have made it through to the next stage of the application.