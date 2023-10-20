Are Dating Apps Leaving Us Lonlier Than Ever?

Words by Madeline McCabe-Smith

It is safe to say a significant amount of university students have dabbled in the world of online dating, whether it’s in search of a potential life-long partner or simply out of curiosity. Everyone’s experience is unique, and the outcomes differ considerably. The development of technology has blessed us with the ability to discover the world of dating in a brand-new way. There is an endless display of potential friendships and relationships right in the palm of our hands, accessible to anyone at any time. But are these overwhelming numbers of opportunities for “love” leaving us feeling unfulfilled in life? The constant stream of people’s profiles can often lead to users feeling all kinds of ways: bored, overwhelmed or potentially insecure.

Coming to university can be a very intimidating experience: so, for some, dating apps are an easy way to meet new people. Tinder, Hinge and Bumble are some of the most used, particularly by students. At university, most people do much of their socialising in nightclubs and lecture theatres: arguably not particularly romantic settings. Dating apps, therefore provide new opportunities to meet others. For some, these apps are useful in establishing relationships and forming deep connections. However, they are also notoriously known for facilitating hook-up culture. For anyone not looking for anything serious this works out perfectly; but for those who don’t feel comfortable with the idea of casual hook-ups, this can make dating apps feel difficult or even useless.

I believe it is important to acknowledge the potential dangers of online dating. An article (“I can be your Tinder nightmare”: Harassment and misogyny in the online sexual marketplace) by Laura Thompson in Feminism & Psychology (2018) explores the impacts dating apps can have, specifically regarding the well-being of women and sexual minorities. The prominence of harassment and derogatory, misogynistic behaviours towards women on such apps arguably reinforces patriarchal mindsets around dating. There appear to be issues regarding a lack of consent when it comes to speaking to people online. The blurred lines of what is acceptable behaviour on dating apps, can unfortunately often lead to users receiving unsolicited, explicit images and inappropriate messages, that can make them feel uncomfortable or unsafe.

Luckily, some dating apps are implementing measures to improve the safety of virtual dating. One of the leading apps Tinder has introduced an array of features to help users enjoy a better experience. They now have a “Traveller Alert,” which pops up when the app is opened in a country where being a part of the LGBTQIA+ community is criminalized. This feature keeps users safe by giving them the choice to protect their identity. In addition to this, as digital facial recognition has developed, dating apps have been able to reduce issues of catfishing. Users on Tinder are now able to take a real-time picture of their face for the app to verify that the images on their profile are their own. Once the verification is complete, the user’s account will receive a blue tick. This could go some way to improving people’s experience on dating apps, helping them to feel safer and more relaxed.

Dating apps are a contemporary shift in the way people connect with others and they are certainly not for everyone. This is not to say that dating apps, however, don’t work or that they can’t create successful relationships. Despite its contentious reputation, not everyone’s experience with online matchmaking has been negative. Personally, I have friends and family members who have met long-term partners online and are still in happy, healthy relationships with them. This just goes to show that all that swiping, scrolling, and matching might just be worth it.