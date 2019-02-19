Exams? What exams?

This week’s column coincides with the current infamous goings on that the majority of students will be painfully suffering from. Of course, for all you anomalies who have worked hard for the past semester and have therefore received annoyingly good exam results, you won’t understand or require the advice I’m about to give, but for those who have found themselves in the same problematic situation that my results have deservedly put me in, you’re going to want to read this.

Ever since dramatically falling from heaven, also known as the number one ranking in the family, right down to the pit of being the ultimate ‘let down child’ beaten by even the self-diagnosed idiot older brother, all the way back in the days of the evil GCSEs, I have become something of self-taught expert in the area of minimising the pain of flopping my exams, allowing me to dramatically reduce the negative repercussions that tend to follow bad results in most young people’s lives.

My first piece of advice focuses on the skillful art of completely wiping the receiving of that dreaded fail from your memory. As your results suggest, this shouldn’t be too hard, but if this is turning out to be rather more difficult that you thought, I would strongly suggest reverting straight to the booze as soon as you can in order to help the process along. I would also suggest to start thinking of excuses for you failures – not to share with anyone else, but simply to sooth your inner wounds and ease the pain of failure. These could include: bad lecturers, slight illness, exam start time, exam length, exam existence, and many more. I tend to try and think outside the box in order to freshen things up and keep you feeling as positive and nonchalant as possible.

My second piece of advice might not be applicable to everyone, as I’m sure not all parents are as obsessed with their now adult offspring’s exam results as mine are. However, if you do suffer from an over-controlling family like I do, you will probably know that as significant benefactors and investors, Mum and Dad are most definitely not to be annoyed, upset, angered or in anyway harmed by your actions or anything that can be associated with you. Therefore, pretending you got good results, or at least manageable and less disappointing, is an absolutely essential part of surviving the whole ordeal. In some cases this can be easy; a simple text or WhatsApp or even a Facebook message for those of you who dare to connect with the cringey accounts of your parents should suffice. In my world though, it’s never this easy. I’m talking at least a phone call, but most likely it’s a FaceTime. And not just any FaceTime, an instant FaceTime, minutes after you drop that initial message, cleverly reducing the amount of planning time available to think up your elaborate and indestructible lies. If you tend to find yourself in a similar situation, make sure you have your story set in stone before you send that crucial message into the atmosphere. You may even want to make the first move and call your loved ones, thus giving you the power and authority and portray that all important persona of confidence. I’m yet to be caught out, however I have to warn you, come your final results in third year, it’s going to be hard to lie about your grade when your shiny certificate reveals your true unacceptable results, so you might want to get your act together at some point. I know I’m planning on it.

I hope this helps everybody and you can carry on your effortless lives in peace and harmony. I am anyway.