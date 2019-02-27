Rhythm Afrique …. A summary

Tiwa Savage digital poster at the MTV EMAs

My name is Ayo Olujembola, I present and self-produce my own show called Rhythm

Afrique. It’s one of the many specialist shows on xpress and it’s live on air every Thursday

from 23:00-00:00. I focus mainly on Nigerian music, most notably the afro beat genre. The

Nigerian afro beat genre is the biggest music industry on the African continent, and we have

the two biggest stars; Wizkid and Davido. Both have sold out the O2 Arena, and Wizkid the

Royal Albert hall. With a long list of hits and collaborations and achievements (Wizkid having

writing credits on Drake’s Grammy award winning song: One dance, Davido winning the

best international act at the BET awards). In October of 2018, Wizkid and Nike collaborated

to have a limited edition of his own “star boy “jersey, bridging the gap between music,

sports and fashion in the African circle. Other huge stars include Tiwa savage (who became

the first woman to win best African act at the 2018 MTV EMA awards), Burna boy, Runtown

etc., All of who have collaborated with the biggest artists on the planet. I try to have a

theme every show, from throwbacks, to the alternate artists and new school sounds,

general afro beat and rap/hip-hop. On valentine’s day, I had a special edition playing my top

ten love related songs by Nigerian artists. I also have guests on my show from other African

countries and I play their music as well, for example Ghanaian afro beat, South African

house music… and even dancehall at times. I try to make it as diverse and as inclusive as can

be. I must say I’ve gotten some wonderful feedback and this motivates me every week to

present better shows and more music.