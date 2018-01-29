Drama Entertainment

A CUTV Nativity

Missed Christmas because of exams and deadlines? Never fear, CUTV is here with our very own nativity play, featuring our executive board and some special guests from other sections of Cardiff Student Media. Written by Charlie Macnabb, while the narration celebrates the Black Country dialect of our station manager, Liz Mills. This nativity does not intend to undermine or offend religious beliefs, but comically plays with the traditional nativity story.

