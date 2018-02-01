BEHIND THE SCENES: ‘TAPE #1: BURN IN LLANDAFF’

Hello everyone! After reviewing the footage from our original horror episode (Tape #1: ‘Burn in Llandaff’), we realised that we had some footage that could definitely be put to use. Through a trial and error first attempt at filming, and a cold, snowy Sunday in December, we bring to you this behind the scenes video.

Directed by Emma Murphy and Lowri Rowlands.

Produced by Emma Murphy, Lowri Rowlands, and Christopher Jones.

Written by Emma Murphy.

Filming by Lowri Rowlands, Emma Murphy, Christopher Jones, and Charlie Knights.

Costumes and make-up by Rosie Paul.

Music by Rachel Shuttleworth and Elizabeth Mills.

Edited by Emma Murphy.

Location: Llandaff Cathedral Grounds, Llandaff Cathedral Cemetery

STARRING:

William Raggett.

Rosie Paul.

Emma Murphy.

Charlie Knights.

Lowri Rowlands.

Christopher Jones.

EXTRA MUSIC CREDITS:

‘In the Arms of An Angel’ – Sarah McLachlan.

‘The Sound of Silence’ – Disturbed

‘Corona’ – Minutemen