Entertainment

Shwmae Su’mae Day! – 2017

2 days ago
1 Min Read

In celebration of the Welsh language, CUTV’s Welsh section brings you a short guide to some Welsh phrases! Shwmae Su’mae day encourages all in Wales to try out a bit of Welsh so that’s exactly what Tomos and Gwennan did with students in the Student’s Union!

About the author

View All Posts

stationmanager

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

css.php