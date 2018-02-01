TAPE #1: ‘BURN IN LLANDAFF’ – A CUTV Entertainment Production

“Here comes a candle to light you to bed, here comes a chopper to chop off your head.”

With fables of mangled spirits and a Road of the Dead plaguing the minds of two young film-makers, they are dragged into a whirlwind of terror of which they could never have anticipated. At the mercy of a tape, they must decide if this secret is worth burning for.

Directed by Emma Murphy and Lowri Rowlands.

Produced by Emma Murphy, Lowri Rowlands, and Christopher Jones.

Written by Emma Murphy.

Filming by Lowri Rowlands, Emma Murphy, Christopher Jones, and Charlie Knights.

Costumes and make-up by Rosie Paul.

Music by Rachel Shuttleworth and Elizabeth Mills.

Edited by Emma Murphy.

Location: Llandaff Cathedral Grounds, Llandaff Cathedral Cemetery

STARRING:

William Raggett.

Rosie Paul.

Emma Murphy.

Charlie Knights.

Lowri Rowlands.

Christopher Jones.

A VERY SPECIAL THANK YOU to everybody involved in the making of this episode! It was so rewarding to finally get this finished, as it’s an idea that the heads of Entertainment had been toying with for some time. We’re very excited about this production, and we hope that you are too!