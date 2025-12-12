When Powell Came to Cardiff, Revisiting Enoch Powell’s Controversial 1968 Union Visit

By Oliver Dermody

It has been 57 years since Enoch Powell, described by some as the “best prime minister his country would never have” and by others as a racialist provocateur, made his eventful Cardiff University visit and speech. So, what can the events of November 1968 tell us, and are we currently seeing a reincarnated Powell sneaking his way to electoral victory in the UK?

Prior to his visit to Cardiff, Powell made his most famous speech that April: the “Rivers of Blood” speech, in which he spouted inflammatory remarks against Commonwealth immigration, immediately leading to racist heckling of the then Kenyan ambassador to the UK, as well as racial violence across the UK. This backdrop of tension led to anger at his plans to speak at Cardiff and caused the Cardiff University Conservative Society chairman to resign and eventually be replaced by a pro-Powell figure. Articles written by Broadsheet (precursor to Gair Rhydd) and letters to the newspaper were overwhelmingly negative about Powell, but they generally stressed the need for students to allow him to speak and to oppose him positively in a non-violent manner.