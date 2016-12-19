Christmas Countdown: Introducing – Bad Sounds

Bad Sounds have to be one of the most highly anticipated acts of 2017. The Bath quintet have already joined Rat Boy on tour while completing their own UK tour this year, with sold out dates. You can expect a high energy electro pop/synth sound which make their name very modestly ironic. The latest single Wages was debuted as Annie Mac’s hottest record back in September.

If you have not been lucky enough to see Bad Sounds live yet, prepare yourself for some interpretive dancing, which can only be compared to the moves The Drums’ front man Jonny Pierce and Darwin Deez offer. A hint of what you can expect from a Bad Sounds gig can be found in their colourfully eccentric music videos, especially in the video for their catchy track Avalanche. I expect big things and good sounds from Bad Sounds for 2017.

Charlie Minnet