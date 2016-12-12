Christmas Countdown – Throwback: Arctic Monkeys ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’

2016 marks the ten year anniversary since Arctic Monkeys stormed onto the music scene, with their debut album ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not.’ Following in the footsteps of Oasis, Alex Turner lyrically encapsulates working class life up North with his tongue-in-cheek songs, providing them with the title of true working class, musical heroes. Despite discussing ‘kids who like to scrap with pool cues in their hands,’ their songs do not just appeal to rowdy blokes in a spoonies on a Saturday night. This album has resonated with every adolescent up the country for the past decade, with at least 98% of teenagers being able to sing along drunkenly to Mardy Bum. In simply wearing their classic Reeboks, knackered converse, and tracky bottoms tucked in socks, these four boys from Sheffield still hold the title for the fasted-selling debut LP in British history. Don’t believe the hype!

Chloe Stevens

@__chloestevens