Careers Fair: Who’s Welcome?

Career fairs have acted as just one of the avenues to answer ever-growing worries and concerns of students. From law to logistics, management to medicine, from small startups to colossal corporations employers from every sector are expected to be present at any careers fair promising to serve the masses. However, as we live in a world forever increasing in political uncertainty, like every facet of society, the careers sold by educational institutions face the same discussion and judgements.

Gair Rhydd can confirm that in a recent survey released to Cardiff University students from the Students’ Union and Student Futures, stated they are trying to gain “insights on the types of employers and industries you want to see at careers fairs”—in other words, to understand who is welcome and who is not. They suggested that this plea for opinion comes after a year of increased “student protests targeting employers in the Middle East”. This is compounded with the alleged “Students’ Union motion to ban fossil fuels and mining companies from campus”. The survey brief went on to note that “we know that some employers raise ethical concerns for students, particularly in sectors such as fossil fuel, mining, and defence, or companies linked to international conflicts”, where many students are concerned about having

such companies on campus.

A detouring of future employers to such an important sector may raisequestions of the extent of responsibilities Cardiff and other higher education institutions have over the careers we are sold and those we are denied or pushed away from for political reasons. While the unspeakable actions in Gaza are undoubtedly reason to lose faith in the actions of high-profile militaries around the world, this may open some up to the debate of higher defence. But the idea that educational institutions can deny potential sectors from their students could make some, especially those students who have hoped for careers in such sectors, feel betrayed and disregarded. For, while, the majority of students hold negative stances, perhaps for once the democratic majority may not prevail.

“The denial of opportunity to few could potentially be seen as discriminating.”

A Cardiff University spokesperson told Gair Rhydd: “We are currently asking students for their views on the types of employers they want to see at our careers fairs which will help guide our future direction.” They went on to say “however, for now, decisions about who is allowed on campus for recruitment purposes are made in line with Student Futures Code of Impartiality. The Code has been updated and was approved by the Senate at its meeting in June 2025. They acknowledged that “whilst we appreciate that some of our students and staff will disagree withour approach, to meet the full range of aspirations it will, occasionally, include engagement with some sectors and employers that some disagree with. Our aim is to provide our students and graduates with the freedom, information and support needed to make their own career choices.”

“Gair Rhydd was informed, that mining companies met with students in a local pub last month, suggesting that despite the university’s attempts to block their engagement with students, ways are being found around their policies.”

Some argue that the university should hide politically unfavourable careers in the corner like the black sheep of opportunity, and push students towards more progressive careers such as renewable energy. Yet, while such careers are widely available, to hide such large sectors could be seen as deceiving the employees of the future.