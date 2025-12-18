Hospital Order Given to Man who Attempted to Strangle Fellow Patient

A mental health patient was sentenced in Cardiff Crown Court last Friday for attacking a fellow patient and leaving him unconscious in the toilet. Aeron Gingell, 22, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm and in late October was sentenced under Sections 37 and 41 of the Mental Health Act 1983.

The attack occurred in January 2024. CCTV footage from St Cadoc’s Hospital, a mental health facility, showed Mr Gingell entering the toilets carrying bootlaces. He is seen exiting the facilities twelve minutes later and seemingly goes about his day in an ordinary fashion.

Shortly after, staff at the hospital discover the unconscious victim lying on the floor with two bootlaces tied tightly round his neck. Witnesses report the victim was gurgling and had a purple face; a bloody eyebrow indicated he had been struck hard in the head.

The immediate assumption of the staff was that it had been a suicide attempt; however, this was disprovedshortly after the incident when Gingell stated “there are voices in my head telling me I killed him”.

Dr Qurashi, a consultant forensic psychiatrist who has had oversight of Bengell’s treatment, stated that this case of schizoaffective disorder is the worst he has seen in 25 years of practice. He explained that the offender was experiencing somatic hallucinations in which the victim was sexually harassing him.

The victim did not sustain any long-term physical injuries, but it has been reported the assault has exacerbated his poor mental health and schizophrenia.

Section 37 of the Mental Health Act allowed the court to send the offender to Ashworth Hospital as opposed to prison. The judge held that further restrictions would also apply under Section 41 of the act, as she was satisfied that Gingell poses a serious risk to the public as demonstrated by this incident and a further eight previous offences.