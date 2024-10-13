It Ends With Us: A Review

It Ends with Us is a new adaptation of Colleen Hoovers’ best-selling romance/drama book. It tells the story of Lily Bloom (Blake Lively), who navigates her past trauma while part of a love triangle between her partner Ryle (Justin Baldoni) and her first love, Atlas (Brandon Skelnar). Colleen Hoover is a self-published author whose books became very popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, where many people were using reading as a form of escapism. Her books were talked about often on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. She has sold over 20 million novels worldwide, and It Ends with Us is the most popular. On the positive side, many people believe that Lily’s story was told with care, and that the themes of domestic abuse and trauma were handled well and told with a lot of depth. Lively’s performance has been praised, with many believing that she was genuine, and her trauma felt raw and realistic. The chemistry between Lively and Badoni is intense and draws the audience in, keeping them hooked on their love story. However, the casting, in my opinion, could have been better for Lily. In the book she is portrayed as a 23-year-old with red hair, however, Lively is much older than this and has blond hair.

The marketing for the film heavily revolved around the romance aspects, and often downplayed the serious themes that the film entailed. Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are both well-known actors, but they have often played roles in movies and TV shows with lighter themes. For example, Gossip Girl, which starred Lively, or Jane the Virgin, which Baldoni played in. These shows have a young demographic; therefore, a younger audience is being attracted here. In the movie trailer, the love triangle was emphasised and a lighter tone was created through the use of visually pleasing elements like soft lighting, whimsical outfit choices, and a soundtrack featuring a lot of pop music, giving the impression of a typical, easy-going rom-com. This means that a lot of young people weren’t expecting, or didn’t know, about the themes of domestic violence. Further, younger people were also being targeted by the marketing on social media platforms. For example, on TikTok, cute moments and clips of the movie were being shown, glossing over the darker points of the plot. Some may believe that this is a bad thing, and that younger people don’t need to be taught about this at such a young age. On the other hand, some would argue that it is good that the message is getting out there.

While overall, the film captures themes of the book well, I believe they didn’t get the balance right. Heavy topics, such as domestic abuse and trauma, were romanticised, and these elements of the film often clashed with the darker themes. Lily herself seems too unrealistic, her life portrayed as without flaw, exemplified by the picture-perfect flower shop that she owns, or her outfits which often featured high-end designer fashion pieces. This makes the film feel more detached from the serious subject matter of abuse. Further, the aesthetics of the movie, such as the cinematography and the stylish Boston film set, often weaken the emotional parts, and it feels at times that these aesthetics are glazing over real-life issues that the film is supposed to be tackling.

Overall, It Ends with Us is compelling, but the tone is uneven and the glossy aesthetics and marketing derail the book’s serious themes.

