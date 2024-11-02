Aberystwyth Tops Wales University Satisfaction Poll… Again

For the ninth year in a row, the small seaside town of Aberystwyth has been ranked the top university for student satisfaction in Wales. The 2024 National Student Survey was published in July and compiled responses from 345,000 students across the UK. The results were clear, with Aberystwyth being ranked number one in Wales for course satisfaction among students.

One of the smaller Welsh universities, Aberystwyth is said to pride itself on having the perfect student town, with excellent resources, great teaching, and an enjoyable nightlife. Students have stated that the close-knit Welsh town makes it one of the best places to study. According to a BBC article, students across varying years stated that “it is easily the best town to come to uni for”.

In 2024, Aberystwyth University was ranked 39th out of 130 universities across the UK. With only 5,000–10,000 students across the university, they pride themselves on providing a tailored experience for all students. The Complete University Guide states that “Aberystwyth University has built a global reputation for its excellence in teaching and research”.

Based on the institutions listed in the Times Good University Guide, Aberystwyth features in the top five universities for organisation and management and in the top ten for learning opportunities and academic support. Aberystwyth outperforms the UK sector in all seven areas that were assessed; these include “Teaching on my Course”, “Assessment and Feedback”, “Learning Resources”, “Student Voice”, “Organisation and Management”, “Learning Opportunities”, and “Academic Support”.

Tim Woods, the Pro Vice-Chancellor for Learning, Teaching, and Student Experience stated that “once again, Aberystwyth University is rated by our students as one of the best universities in the UK”.

Bayanda Vundamina, President of the Aberystwyth University Students’ Union, congratulated the university on the outcome of the survey, stating that “this achievement highlights the positive work and significant impact on the student experience, despite the many challenges faced this year… the student experience remains central to our decisions and is evident in the outcome”.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Elizabeth Treasure stated that “we remain true to our founding principles of delivering an inclusive education and innovative research that responds to the needs of Wales and the wider world”. Maybe there’s something in the sea air at Aberystwyth, but whatever they’re doing seems to be working.

Eva Yates | Contributor