The Best Pubs in Cardiff – A Student’s Guide to Pints, Atmosphere and Hidden Gems

As one of the UK’s top student cities, Cardiff’s Vibrant student life thrives around its pubs, playing a significant role in shaping the social scene. However, as a student, choosing the right one can be difficult. After years of living in Cardiff as a student, I feel as though I’ve finally figured out which places are genuinely enjoyable. From lively atmospheres to cosy spots that are perfect for catching up with friends, this guide will highlight some of the best places the city has to offer, as well as some lesser-known gems that are worth exploring during your time as a student.

Amongst the many options available in Cardiff, one pub stands out for its popularity and value for students: The Taf. A personal favourite of mine, and many others, conveniently situated within the student union, The Taf boasts a welcoming and social atmosphere, ideal for both studying or socialising. With a reputation for affordable food and drink prices, The Taf is perfect for students who want to enjoy a night out without overspending.

Offering daily student deals, The Taf’s standout event ‘Dirty Fridays,’ offers a 50% discount on selected drinks and their popular dirty fries, while also guaranteeing a lively and enjoyable night out for students. However, be sure to arrive early to secure a table, as it tends to get busy.

For students in their first year, The North Star is another excellent choice. Located close to the Talybont halls of residence, it’s a convenient spot for those living in student accommodation. With a comfortable, cosy interior and relaxed atmosphere, The North Star provides an ideal setting for new students to meet others and settle into university life.

In addition to its inviting ambience, the pub is well-regarded for its food, serving a range of well-priced pub classics and small plates, with traditional roast dinners available on Sundays. Combined with affordable drinks, it’s a great option for both dining and socialising.

The North Star also offers an array of entertainment options such as a pool table, ping pong, and darts, alongside daily events which enhance the overall social experience. Its popular Thursday quiz night offers exciting prizes, providing an engaging way for students to unwind and enjoy some friendly competition.

If you’re looking for a hidden gem, The Claude on Albany Road is conveniently located a short walk away from University Halls of residence, making it an easy choice for first-year students, as well as second and third years living in Roath. Whether you’re meeting up with friends for a casual evening or just looking for a place to unwind, The Claude never disappoints.

What makes The Claude standout is its relaxed and welcoming atmosphere, it’s a quieter alternative to the busier pubs in Cathays and the city centre, however, the regular live music from local bands and musicians brings in a great vibe. Unlike the more mainstream student pubs, The Claude has a certain charm which comes from its mix of locals and students, which gives it a welcoming, community feel. For anyone looking for something different, it’s a refreshing alternative that still brings the energy and atmosphere of a great night out.

Overall, Cardiff’s pub culture has played a significant role in shaping my student experience, offering everything from budget-friendly drinks to great atmospheres. Whether it’s grabbing a pint at The Taf, settling into the cosy vibe of The North Star, or enjoying live music at The Claude, these pubs have become personal favourites of mine over the years. Each has its own charm, and if you’re a student in Cardiff, I’d highly recommend checking them out.

Lottie Hall | Contributor