Tributes Paid to Academic Who Fell to Their Death at Cardiff Universiy

By Oliver Hanlon

Trigger Warning: This article contains sensitive material that some may find distressing.

The academic who died in tragic circumstances, falling from the 5th floor of the Translational Research Hub on Maindy Rd on Friday, the 6th of February, has been named by police only as Curtis, age 29.

The family has paid tribute to the “beloved son and brother” as they ask that their “privacy be respected at this time to allow us time to grieve.” Cardiff University’s Vice-Chancellor, Wendy Larner, in a statement, extended her “deepest condolences to Curtis’ family and friends”.

Wendy Larner, in a statement, said:

“This is such tragic and devastating news. On behalf of the whole of the Cardiff University community, I’d like to extend my deepest condolences to Curtis’ family and friends at such a difficult and challenging time.

“The loss of such a highly regarded young academic and much liked colleague will be felt deeply across the university, and beyond.

“That’s why it is so important that anyone who has been impacted by Curtis’ untimely death reach out and access the support that is available through the university and more widely.”

Curtis’ line manager, Professor Peter Smowton, who is the Managing Director of the Institute of Compound Semiconductors in the school of physics and astronomy, said in a statement:

“Curtis’ friends and colleagues are devastated by the news. We will always remember him as kind and considerate, as a truly talented physicist, good practically and who mastered the detail of the phenomena he was investigating.

“He always thought carefully before speaking, giving sage advice to others and was always willing to help and be involved. He will be dearly missed.”

The full circumstances of the incident remain unclear, and South Wales Police have stated that “currently there are no suspicious circumstances”.

A Cardiff University spokesperson has said that “Curtis’s death remains subject to on-going investigations and, out of respect to his family and friends, we repeat the family’s request for their privacy to be respected to allow them time to grieve.”

If you require support, you can find it here:

In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on freephone 116 123, or email [email protected], [email protected] or https://www.samaritans.org/how-we-can-help/contact-samaritan/

Details on support from Cardiff University can be found here: https://www.cardiff.ac.uk/study/student-life/student-support/counselling-and-wellbeing

Thumbnail image: Armonjones via Wikimedia Commons