Academic Staff Member Dies After Falling from Cardiff University Building

By Oliver Hanlon and Ruaidhrí Gillen Lynch

Trigger warning: This article contains sensitive material that some may find distressing.

Yesterday, Gair Rhydd was made aware of a large number of police cars outside a Cardiff University building.

Today, South Wales Police have confirmed that at approximately 3:45pm yesterday, they received a report that a man had fallen from the fifth floor of a building at Cardiff University, located on Maindy Road.

Emergency services attended, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Wales Police have stated that, “Currently there are no suspicious circumstances and next of kin and HM Coroner have been informed. Formal identification is yet to take place.”

The full circumstances of the incident remain unclear while police complete their investigations. However, an area outside the Translational Research Hub has been cordoned off.

Image: Aneurin Davies

A Cardiff University spokesperson has said: “We can confirm there was a serious incident involving a member of University academic staff yesterday (Friday 6th February 2026) afternoon.

“Emergency services were in attendance, and we continue to assist the police and others, with their on going investigations. At this stage, it is important not to speculate about the event or circumstances surrounding it.

“We would urge any University staff or students who are concerned and have been impacted to make use of the University’s support services. As this remains an on-going and developing situation, it would be inappropriate to offer further comment. We will share further updates with staff as soon as

we can.”

If you require support, you can find it here:

In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on freephone 116 123, or email [email protected], [email protected] or https://www.samaritans.org/how-we-can-help/contact-samaritan/

Details on support from Cardiff University can be found here: https://www.cardiff.ac.uk/study/student-life/student-support/counselling-and-wellbeing

Thumbnail image: Bethan Jones