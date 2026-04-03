Icelandic Success Laufey Sells Out O2 With Only 2 Albums

Ruby Collins
With only two albums released so far (excluding her Winter Wonderland Christmas collection), Laufey’s ability to have filled up the The O2 Arena this weekend stands out as a remarkable feat.
Detailing stories of heartbreak, frustration and alienation, Laufey’s music recites her experiences of youth, romance and womanhood.
Despite working in an oversaturated industry, Laufey’s success and musicianship is incredibly deserved.
In the few hours that the concert runs for, she flits between the piano, guitar and even a cello solo as an homage to her days working for the Iceland Symphony Orchestra when she was only 15.
Laufey draws young listeners into traditions of classical and jazz music by fusing them with pop.
Her set list includes an eclectic and diverse mix from Taylor Swift-esque ‘Castle in Hollywood’, jazzy hit ‘Falling Behind’ and ‘Cuckoo Ballet Interlude’, an instrumental classical piece.
Drawing on her ballerinas, intricate sets and clock-themed visuals, her music is keeping the classical alive with a feminine, Laufey twist.
As Laufey’s music suits cosy seats, smaller clubs and jazz club intimacy, I wondered going into the A Matter of Time tour how she would transport this feeling into London’s 20,000 capacity O2 arena.
Laufey’s answer came in a mixture of lighting, enthusiastic orchestral accompaniment and an act dedicated to her jazz influences.
While her tour captured the magic of her recorded tracks, some performances felt hindered by her theatrics.
With Laufey’s brutal yet buttery belts, ‘Goddess’, for example, didn’t need ballerinas, flashy lights and distracting visuals: it just needed her.
With songwriting documenting universal coming-of-age stories, Laufey’s albums have become a staple internationally for young listeners.
Her A Matter of Time tour has curated a cult following, with ‘Laufeycore’ listeners arriving in piano skirts, homemade crowns and decorative ribbons for a chance of winning her coveted ‘Best Dressed’ prize.
On Sunday night, her winner showed off a handmade, crochet maxi dress and matching purse, showing the dedication of her rapidly growing fanbase.
This enthusiastic fanbase is reflected in Laufey’s excitable, charismatic personality.
Giving needed breaks between her acts, Laufey explains the background of her music, her experience with London and her childhood growing up between the US and Iceland as an Icelandic/Chinese girl.
A fan favourite has to be ‘Letter To My 13 Year Old Self’, performed after crowd roars and applause for an encore.
The tour runs for around 2 hours and is split between 5 acts, featuring a few set and costume changes as the mood chops between each section.
Including humorous videos and trivia created by Laufey and her identical twin sister and Creative Director Jullia, there wasn’t a moment of boredom during this concert.