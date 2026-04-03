Icelandic Success Laufey Sells Out O2 With Only 2 Albums

Laufey draws young listeners into traditions of classical and jazz music by fusing them with pop.

Her set list includes an eclectic and diverse mix from Taylor Swift-esque ‘Castle in Hollywood’, jazzy hit ‘Falling Behind’ and ‘Cuckoo Ballet Interlude’, an instrumental classical piece.

Drawing on her ballerinas, intricate sets and clock-themed visuals, her music is keeping the classical alive with a feminine, Laufey twist.

As Laufey’s music suits cosy seats, smaller clubs and jazz club intimacy, I wondered going into the A Matter of Time tour how she would transport this feeling into London’s 20,000 capacity O2 arena.

Laufey’s answer came in a mixture of lighting, enthusiastic orchestral accompaniment and an act dedicated to her jazz influences.

While her tour captured the magic of her recorded tracks, some performances felt hindered by her theatrics.

With Laufey’s brutal yet buttery belts, ‘Goddess’, for example, didn’t need ballerinas, flashy lights and distracting visuals: it just needed her.

With songwriting documenting universal coming-of-age stories, Laufey’s albums have become a staple internationally for young listeners.