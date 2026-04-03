Help (2) Review

Rhia Davies

War Child returns to the music world with its latest collaborative collection, Help (2). The original Help Album, released in 1995, set out to raise money for the charity and quickly became a cult classic. While several follow-ups came and went in the years since, Help (2) positions itself as the true successor — both in spirit and ambition.

Given its charitable purpose, it might seem unfair to criticise Help (2) too closely. But the album more than holds its own musically, and in many ways surpasses its predecessor. It delivers a diverse and compelling mix of covers and original material, showcasing a wide spectrum of contemporary music. The contributors feel carefully chosen, reflecting the current musical landscape while also nodding to the past, with returning artists like Damon Albarn and Graham Coxon of Blur.

Producer James Ford plays a crucial role in shaping the album’s identity. His work ensures cohesion across tracks that might otherwise feel disconnected. Songs as stylistically different as Depeche Mode’s pulsing synth-driven cover of Universal Soldier and Black Country, New Road’s mandolin-led Strangers are unified into a surprisingly seamless listening experience.

Opening track and lead single Opening Night by Arctic Monkeys sets the tone with a slow, deliberate build. The track draws on the band’s evolving sound, most clearly echoing the lounge-inflected style of Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino and The Car, while incorporating darker textures reminiscent of Humbug and the expansive polish of AM.