5 Inventions that Changed Our Lives

Sandwich (Written by Sai): Imagine this: You are hungry, but it’s not quite dinner time yet. What do you eat? For most people, the answer would be ‘a sandwich’. The invention of condiments between two slices of bread revolutionised the food scene, especially in the West.

For a very long time, in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, flatbread has been eaten with some sort of topping. In the Jewish tradition, it is said that

ate Paschal Lamb wrapped in soft Matzah, a meal like the modern wrap. However, the strict idea of something layered between two slices of soft bread didn’t appear in Europe until the late middle ages. In the Netherlands and parts of Germany, people ate

, or “Covered bread”, which was usually one slice of bread with a topping of one’s choice, but it’s unlikely that nobody ever thought of layering two together.

The term ‘sandwich’ however is attributed to John Montagu, 4

Earl of Sandwich. In the 18

century, it was common for men of his standing to enjoy a friendly game of cards, and as one does, the earl wished to eat whilst playing. However, he did not want to get the cards dirty, and so he asked his chef to prepare some meat, tucked between two layers of bread. Even though he was not the first one to invent this, his friends asked to have ‘the same as sandwich’ and so the name was born.

Whether this account is completely accurate or not, the Sandwich has for sure become a vital part of our culinary life, and I personally could not imagine them not being around.