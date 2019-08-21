What To Do On THOSE Days.

(In colaboration with Katie Waits and Ellie Hutchings)

We all have them.

“One of those days”

Even with the lack of a proper adjective, everyone can relate to how you feel during those days. Personally, I find it comforting to know that I am not the only person who lies in bed eating Oreos and watching the first season of Friends’ for the ninetieth time. With this in mind however, I thought that knowing what other people do when they feel this way might help us all. Not only is it nice to know we are not alone but it can never hurt to learn from one another also.

Words by Katie Waits.

Sometimes, life becomes a bit overwhelming and it can feel like everything is happening all at once. On days like these, I have learned that it is okay to switch off group chats, have an extra cup of tea, and focus on clearing my head a bit. Occasionally, particularly on the lead up to exam season, I let myself have at least a day to take a step back from all things stressful.

Personally, I find that heading to a cosy little coffee shop and having a piece of cake with a cup of tea works wonders if I’m in a particularly low mood. I found myself doing that quite often during my first two weeks at university, when the combination of missing people and having to take in a lot of new information left me feeling incredibly drained.

Allowing myself some time to read a few pages of a book that I’ve been trying to get through also makes me feel like I’ve accomplished something on days where it feels like everything is being deliberately difficult. Sitting down to watch a film with my parents, visiting my best friend for a weekend, or walking along a beach and breathing in the sea air distracts from the amount of stress and complications life brings from time to time.

Setting yourself goals or making plans can be a really great way to break free of a malaise. In doing this you are creating your own light at the end of the tunnel and sometimes that is just what you need to get out of bed and put the Oreos down.

Words by Ellie Hutchings

Everyone has ‘those’ days. It’s normal, it’s human, but I often find that if I don’t do something about it, I’ll end up in a week-long slump that becomes increasingly harder to get out of.

The first thing I do when I feel a down day coming on is make a list of any small jobs that need doing. Nothing too strenuous; things like putting on a wash, doing a food shop or picking up a parcel – minor tasks that may have been on my mind for a couple of days and don’t require much mental exertion. I’ve found that keeping myself on the go distracts me from my mood and I’ll always feel much better having been productive.

Wallowing in self-pity is one of the worst things you can do, but if you’re like me and can hardly bear the thought of getting out of bed when you’re feeling down, then I’d recommend starting the day with exercise. The idea may seem far-fetched when all you want to do is feel sorry for yourself, butit’s common knowledge that exercise releases endorphins. The trick is to not put too much pressure on yourself. Twenty minutes walking on the treadmill is enough. The same goes if you’re making a list of jobs– don’t beat yourself up if you don’t finish it, at least you’ve achieved something! You’ll probably find that if the day starts off productive, you’ve got the ball rolling and it’s as good as turned around already.

It’s important to remember that it is perfectly ok to have these days. Sometimes they can be a sign that we do need a break and the best thing you can do for yourself is switch of your body and your brain for twenty -four hours. University is difficult. There is a reason it is not for everyone and there is a reason that there are entry requirements. Do not beat yourself up if it gets on top of you and you need a reboot. Having said this, if you find yourself having bad days more and more often then you may need to seek help. There is no harm in reaching out to your friends, family or a professional if you believe you are struggling. As always, the university services can be found on:

Email: wellbeingandcounselling@cardiff.ac.uk

Phone: +44 (0)29 2087 4844

I hope that we have been able to prove to you that having ‘one of THOSE days’ is neither abnormal nor a condemnation of your day. You can take steps to turn it around or you can accept that you just need to let yourself do nothing in order to increase productivity later.