Album Review: Jaws of Life – Pierce The Veil

Words by Laura Mae

After an almost seven year long hiatus, American rock band Pierce The Veil have come stomping back

onto the music scene with their new record Jaws of Life. This release is the band’s fifth studio album

since they made their beginnings in 2006, and the first since their 2016 album Misadventures. Pierce The

Veil are a well known name in the alternative music scene, finding great success with their 2012 album

Collide With The Sky, with the lead single ‘King For A Day’ hitting #1 on the Billboard Hard Rock

Streaming Chart in 2022 after a resurgence in popularity thanks to TikTok.



The last few years have been a tumultuous time for the band; several years of inactivity following the

departure of original drummer Mike Fuentes left fans unsure about the future of the group. However, the

band have taken these years of inactivity in their stride and have delivered an album which not only

utilises the sweet nostalgic feeling of living through the 2010s emo scene, but explores a new range of

sounds for fans to indulge in.



Pierce The Veil – photo from Celina Kenyon

The twelve-track album opens with ‘Death of An Executioner’, a song which combines the band’s signature

post-hardcore sound (think shredding electric guitars and Vic Fuentes’ infamous vocals) with a fresher,

more alternative sound. From the beginning of this song alone, it’s clear to listeners that this is a brand

new era for Pierce The Veil; this album is more grunge influenced than their past releases, most notably

‘Collide With The Sky’, which could almost have passed for a screamo album thanks to Fuentes’ vocals.

The diversity of both tone and sound is incredible. The single ‘Even When I’m Not With You’ features

heavily distorted guitar and even some electronic elements, whilst the closing track ‘12 Fractures (feat.

Chloe Moriondo)’ is a slow-paced, mellow song which opens with a sound that I could only describe as

psychedelic or futuristic. The band’s exploration of new sound works to their advantage, and to me this

album has very few misses; the only song that I feel could be more musically developed is the single

‘Even When I’m Not With You’, which does have very moving lyrics, but is slightly musically flat and

not as intricate as some of the other songs on the album.



The three songs which close out the album are all much softer than the ones which open the album, which I

feel was a great choice on the band’s part; when listening to the album in full, you are taken on an up-and-

down journey of sorts. The band lifts you through peaks with hardcore guitar riffs in the opening track

‘Death of An Executioner’, and swoops you through valleys with more lo-fi sounding songs such as

‘Shared Trauma’.



All in all, this album is a fantastic first release after seven years of inactivity, and a welcome comeback at that.

The band easily pull off the difficult balancing act of keeping their core sound intact whilst also

experimenting with new genres, making it clear that they are not going to fall victim to the downfall of

the veteran band, which we have seen happen to other 2000s/2010s emo bands.



I know that many fans, myself included, are curious to see how the band will progress as they continue to

release more music and reaffirm themselves as one of the more versatile and talented bands on the

alternative music scene.