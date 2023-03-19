Review: ‘All Things End’ by Hozier

In the early hours of 17th March, Irish singer-songwriter Hozier released his latest EP ‘All Things End’. The release day for this EP is very on-brand for Hozier, being both his birthday and St. Patrick’s Day. Well-known for his soulful and reflective musical style, Hozier delivers a cluster of three tracks on this EP highlighting his distinct blend of evocative melodies, lyrical depth, and impressive vocal range. Hozier has been captivating audiences since his first famed track ‘Take Me To Church’ in 2013, Hozier’s long-awaited album ‘Unreal Unearth’ is set to be released later this year.

There is a lot of anticipation surrounding this release, with Hozier’s last album being his ‘Wasteland, Baby’ in 2019. Hozier collaborated with Meduza, an electronic music group, back in 2022 with the song ‘Tell it to my Heart’, but fans have been awaiting new music in Hozier’s traditional, folk rock style. In October 2022, ‘Swan Upon Leda’ was released as a single raising awareness and funds to show solidarity with those fighting for reproductive rights. This single follows the Greek myth of Leda and Zeus.

Taking inspiration from Dante Alighieri’s ‘Divine Comedy’, Hozier’s new album follows the nine circles of hell explored in Dante’s ‘Inferno’.

Track 1: Eat Your Young

The title song and first track on this EP is ‘Eat Your Young’. Hozier has described this as the first taste of the nine circles of hell explored in ‘Unreal Unearth’, with this track exploring the third circle, gluttony. On the 24th of February, a teaser snippet of this song was released, causing the sound to go viral on social media and creating a huge amount of anticipation for the song.

The delicate introduction to this song, paired with the slow beat of the drum perfectly prefaces Hozier’s vocals at the beginning of this track. As already teased on social media, the introduction and the first verse are already very popular. There is a contrast between the lyrics and the pretty, alluring tone. With the large anticipation surrounding this song especially, this is the perfect start to a new album and the theme of the new releases: Dante’s Inferno. I think this will be the most popular track on the album, with a lot of people already using the song on TikTok.

It has been suggested that this song is hinting at a satirical 1729 essay by Johnathan Swift suggesting impoverished people in Ireland could sell their children to the rich to be cannibalised. There are often political underlying to Hozier’s songs, such as ‘Swan Upon Leda’, and this would be in line with the gluttonous tale.

“Seven new ways that you can eat your young

Come and get some”

Track 2: All Things End

The second song on this EP ‘All Things End’ follows the sixth circle of hell, heresy. The theme of heresy has been explored in previous songs by Hozier, such as ‘Take Me To Church’, however, this song takes on the perspective of lack of belief, rather than the religious sense. This song is about embracing endings and moving on. This track had also been teased on social media, with a clip of Hozier performing this in a rehearsal.

This is definitely the more soul-ey song on this EP, with a slower tempo and more intimate feel. The contrast between the first and second track demonstrate the range of Hozier’s new music and the kinds of things we can expect in his depiction of the nine circles of hell. My favourite part of this song is the gospel choir addition in the bridge, this is such a beautiful addition to the song and reminds me of ‘Nina Cried Power’.

“And all things end

All that we intend is scrawled in sand”

Track 3: Through Me (The Flood)

The third and final track of this EP is ‘Through Me (The Flood). Hozier has explained the origins of this song, written in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, it touches on topics of loss and death. This is the one song which has not been teased before its release.

The slow build-up of this song, reflective of the flood depicted, is the perfect end to this EP. It is upbeat and soulful, touching on deep loss but also the reviving power of love.

“Every time, I’d burn through the world, I’d see

That the world, it burns through me”

With Hozier beginning to release his new album ‘Unreal Unearth’ the excitement is building to new music and a new tour. This EP was a fantastic taste of what is to come for Hozier fans this year.

Happy Saint Patrick’s Day, and Happy Birthday Hozier!

Words by Molly Openshaw