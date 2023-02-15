Review: Healthcare Drama Society’s ‘Met By Moonlight’

Words by Francesca Ionescu

Met By Moonlight is the Healthcare Drama Society’s first production of the 2022/23 season.

As I walk into The Gate theatre, the pamphlet sets out the story as a ‘Queer, musical retelling of Shakespeare’s ‘A Midnight Night’s Dream’. As the room starts to fill, I take in the set, the orchestra at the back setting up instruments, lights flickering on and off for final touches, and the audience chattering and fluttering their raffle tickets around.

At the front there is a row of boys with big backs and sunglasses, suits too tightly fitted, and beer cans that get replaced too often. While their rowdiness might have been disruptive in other performances, Met by Moonlight was pleasantly interactive, and the tipsy and confident crowd members fed off the performer’s song and charisma.

The production naturally involves the audience, through lines that made us gasp loudly, choreography that borders between sensual and mystical, or the moments where two lovers finally get to confess their feelings after half an hour of chasing each other. The beauty of theatre is the awareness that the performer sees you too, hears your laughter and applause, and I was once again impressed by the professionalism the young performers demonstrated when even members of the audience would get distracted.



The plot follows multiple storylines that intertwine mischievous plans and great misunderstandings. We are first introduced to two of the lovers, Hermes and Lysander, forced apart by Hermes’ homophobic father, willing to marry him off to his childhood best friend, Demeter. But the play wants us to know that love is very twisted, and Demeter to is running away from a summer spent with another woman, Helena. The main plot threads through other characters’ stories, clearly a couple of Titania and Oberon trying to one-up each other in the chase for the

crown, while a group of mechanics tries to put on a life-changing play for an important wedding.

While following the main characters of Shakespeare’s original play, Met by Moonlight is a completely separate play, modern and relatable, making use of music from artists such as Fleetwood Mac and The Kinks, changed to fit the magical feel of the play.

The performers catch your eye before it even starts, with Puck, a fae dressed in lace and glitter lingering around the stands, smiling and waving at the confused audience. The performance from CJ Woodhouse was captivating all the way through, her unnatural and exaggerated movements were equally funny and unsettling. It is no surprise that the final question of ‘they love me?’ was met with applause and cheering. The cast demonstrated great chemistry with each other, making it hard to believe that after changing out of their 70s Athenian dresses and fae gowns, you could run into these actors in your local student hub. Alongside the performers, the orchestra was a great addition, creating such a different atmosphere compared to a standard backing track, the conductor’s movements perfectly in tune with the excitement in the dancer’s movements.

A story of love and betrayal, Met by Moonlight was electric and captivating all the way through, whether in silent embraces or tense arguments, carried by its writing, music, and performance. I’m sure I speak for everyone in the audience when I say I am very excited about the hat the Healthcare Drama Society has to offer in the future, and they’ve created some high expectations.