COVID-19 Lockdown Across the Globe: Stories of Hope

The highs and lows of quarantine during the COVID-19 crisis from the perspective of the Cardiff University international student community.

It goes without question that the penultimate stop that the COVID-19 virus brought to each and every one of our lives was final and without warning. The normalcy of everyday life ceased to exist in the blink of an eye. The people we saw and spent time with day-in and day-out ceased to exist. The Coronavirus brought with it endless doom and gloom. However, within this time of great difficulty where heartache and loss seemed to thrive, this article serves as a reminder that even in the mundane, beautiful things can happen around the world in different ways and means.

The following are short excerpts from fellow students at Cardiff University sharing how life has been in the respective homes across the globe.

We hope these stories serve as an encouragement and reminder that you are not alone in the time of COVID-19, that we are all in this together, despite our differences, we persevere.