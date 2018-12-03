Review | Cheer

By Izzy Wright

★★★★

‘This is Christmas. In an attempt to capitalize even more on the country in a time of low morale, the government brought Christmas, hard. The elite celebrate the festive season, purchasing extortionately priced Christmas licenses from the state. The rest of society aren’t so fortunate, resorting to the synthetically produced ‘Cheer’, a black market substance dealt in pill form – simulating all of the warm, fuzzy feelings of the festive season.’

The Other Room is one of the most innovative and quirky venues in Cardiff. Situated in the atmospheric, cosy pub, Porters the venue itself lies secluded behind a huge red velvet curtain; this does cause some confusion for first time theatre-goers who don’t know its location until the bell is tolled and the play announced. The theatre itself only seats 45 people, creating an intimate, almost claustrophobic atmosphere. However, each production put on in this small space manages to make incredible, innovative use of the tiny stage and ‘Cheer’ was no exception.

This play effectively portrayed the traditional idea of Christmas ‘cheer’ set in a dystopian future, giving the audience a whole new perspective on that fuzzy Christmas feeling we all get as soon as the Christmas lights start getting put up in the high street. With only two protagonists, the play explores a society where Christmas is privatised: only the rich can experience true Christmas, with the lower classes having to watch the upper orders celebrate from afar; or purchase Christmas paraphernalia on the black market. This underground trading includes the drug ‘Cheer’, which mimics the feelings of Christmas for a limited time.

Although the concept of a class based, dystopian Christmas seems very far from our own society, the themes of addiction and degradation showed a constant in humanity which was hard to ignore. Although this play dealt with difficult themes, they were handled in a charming and humorous way, which endeared the audience to the characters. Both Alice Downing and Cory Tucker gave incredible performances, showing amazing range and portraying the adverse effects of a society obsessed with class and status.

The set utilised all the tacky items you’d expect to find in a Christmas shop: Santa hats, garlands of tinsel and wrapping paper, creating an almost overwhelming experience. The shift into hallucinogenic themes was accompanied by incredible, unnerving lighting which shifted the set into a whole other world.

Although a bleak tale of the trials and tribulations of consumerism, ‘Cheer’ offers a perverse humour and hope in a divided world.