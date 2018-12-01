Review | Gingerbread House Decorating Workshop, Brød

By Ilona Cabral

On a dreary Cardiff day, stepping into the cosy, wood panelled walls of Brød, I finally felt like Christmas was near.

Based in Pontcanna, Brød is a charming Danish bakery owned by Betina Skovbro, an experienced Baker who moved from Denmark to Cardiff in 1998. After originally pursuing a career in photography, (and finding the bread in Cardiff somewhat lacking) Betina decided to follow in her grandfather’s footsteps and open Cardiff’s first Danish Bakery, Brød.

Full of decadent and delicious Danish pastries this shop is a perfect place to chat, enjoy a cultural bite and catch up with friends. However, I attended Brød for a different, and rather more exciting reason; to attend a Gingerbread House Making Workshop!

As I arrived, I was treated to a sinfully delicious hot chocolate (other drinks choices are also available) piled high with marshmallows and cream. Then, after a chat with my fellow gingerbread enthusiasts we got down to business!

I don’t know about you, but spending an afternoon mixing two of my passions, craft and food, is my idea of heaven. As the gingerbread house was already constructed (a process which take around 6 hours!) Betina pretty much left it to us to adorn the house as we wanted.

The hours flew by and in no time at all we had three beautiful (you can hide any faults with sweets) and delicious Gingerbread houses.

The cost of the workshop is £27.54 per house. Now I know that this may initially appear steep but it is, in fact, a bargain. Just think, if you bring 4 or 5 house mates with you, this is around £6 for a delicious drink, a very decently sized Gingerbread house and afternoon of fun!

I can’t recommend this workshop enough and hope that you share your beautiful gingerbread houses on Quench Culture Intagram.

Link to buy tickets: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/gingerbread-house-decorating-workshop-tickets-52404657742