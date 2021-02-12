Sentimental Scenes

Word By: Jake Lewis, Hannah Penwright, Shivika Singh

Lost in Translation, by Jake Lewis

When I look back upon the countless films that I have come to love and loathe, there are so many powerful scenes that I have found to carry sentimental value; where some have made me feel as if I was being dragged slowly across the straight edge of a razor blade due to the scene’s ability in profoundly resonating with my own experiences and notions around the subject areas that are being explored.

You know when you see a film for the first time and you just think to yourself, ‘I’m so glad that I got to witness this’? Well, Sofia Coppola’s indi classic, Lost In translation, is one of those films, and one that holds a truly sentimental scene that has become imprinted within me.

It’s a beautiful masterpiece that really plays on the heart strings, as it’s about how two unlikely characters come to form this warm and romantic connection with one another after feeling so disconnected in their own lives. Essentially, the film serves as a an artistic lens into the heart felt moments that two lonely people share in the small amount of time that they have together.

The scene I’m talking about is the karaoke scene which is a part of Bob and Charlotte’s night of fun and laughter in the chaotic and vibrant haze of Tokyo. When either of each other sings, they both share subtle smiles and almost transfixed gaze’s for one another. Words are not needed for communication, as their smiles and gaze’s directed at each other convey the bittersweetness of their situation; where the two first realise that they are starting to really feel something for one another, and know it cannot last as both have to return to reality within their own lives and come to deal with their existentialism.

The song that Bob sings is a highly underrated all time favourite of mine by Roxy Music, which is ‘More Than This’. The moody melancholy sound and the lyrics perfectly echo their time that cannot last, with lyrics such as,

“it was fun for a while, there was no way of knowing, like a dream in the night, who can say where we’re going”.

These words really do reflect the scene and both characters realise it as the lyrics pour out of Bob’s mouth.

This scene is beautifully sentimental for me as it makes me think back to a similar moment in my life where I met someone who let me escape reality for a little while. We both knew it was doomed from the start but both felt alive and connected for the short time we had together. You just got to be thankful to have experienced moments like that than to not have… even if it does leave your head a little fucked.

About Time, Hannah Penwright

About Time has been a long-standing favourite of mine for as long as I can remember, and it’s my go-to comfort film that I know will leave me feeling good about the world. At 21, Tim finds out that he can time travel along his own timeline, meaning he can go back and change his past when things don’t go as planned.

Although filled with the usual heart-warming scenes expected from a rom-com, there are moments that make it so much more than just boy-meets-girl drama. A particularly tough scene to watch is when Tim returns to his parent’s home following the return of his father’s cancer. When talking to his father (who can also time travel), Tim is let into another secret, described as “the real mothership”. The secret formula for happiness.

After this, Tim returns home to ordinary life, and begins to live every day twice. The first time round, he gets on with day-to-day life, filled with the stresses and struggles we all focus on far too much. But then, he relives every day again, this time noticing how sweet the world can be. Tim finds small things to laugh about, treats people with that extra bit of kindness, and marvels in beauty that often goes unnoticed. After a while, he lives every day as if he had deliberately chosen to come back to that day, enjoying it to the full, so that he finds no need to travel back at all.

It’s easy to go about daily life, forgetting to take joy in the things that have become unnoticeably ordinary for us. But, as Time ends the film saying:

“We’re all travelling through time together, every day of our lives. All we can do is do our best, to relish this remarkable ride.”

The Theory of Everything, Shivika Singh

The theory of everything is a biographical film, highlighting the life of famous physicist, Stephen Hawking. This is a story of indomitable courage, bravery and faith. In this movie, Stephen Hawking, after being diagnosed with chronic illness, embarks on the journey of life, defying impossible odds.

The most sentimental, yet inspirational scene in this movie is when Stephen Hawking addresses the crowd in New York. This scene contradicts the moment where the doctor tells Stephen Hawking that he has just two more years to live.

When I saw Hawking addressing the crowd, the story of his troubled life, struggles and chronic illness would flash in front of

my eyes. The man, who was told at a very young age that he would barely survive, musters all the courage and embarks on finding answers to the things he considered important.

The news of his illness definitely affects his mind but couldn’t break his spirit. It hindered his ability to do things but not his determination to take up challenges. His motivation and courage to keep up the fight and his spirit that always refused to give up transformed him

into the man that was applauded in New York, as soon as he appears on the entrance. This is a reflective of triumph. He was rewarded for his quality of never giving up and ultimately won in the battle of life.



This scene inspires me to this day, four years after watching the film. Whenever I feel troubled, my mind would automatically turn to this scene and the sound of applause would induce courage and faith in me.