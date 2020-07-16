BAME Fashion and Beauty Companies

by Rhiân Lock

The conversation surrounding the recent Black Lives Matter protests across the world has forced all of us to consider more ways in which we can support the black community. For many of us, this contribution includes ensuring that we are buying from ethical, diverse and underrepresented black-owned businesses. Whilst this is by no means an exhaustive list, if you are already thinking of treating yourself after the next student loan drop (I know I am), and looking for BAME owned fashion and beauty companies to purchase from, here are some of the biggest and most groundbreaking brands to take a peek at:

Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty is everywhere; if you are a make-up lover, you have definitely either owned or fawned over some of their products. Owned by Robyn ‘Rihanna’ Fenty, the brand has amassed almost ten million Instagram followers, and has a feed that will leave you reaching for your purse. Rihanna launched her brand in 2017 after spotting a gap in the market for a more inclusive range, and her brand promotes inclusivity, self expression, and having fun with makeup. The launch of her Pro Filt’r foundation, boasting 50 shades, began a beauty revolution and highlighted the shortcomings of many other major beauty brands, challenging them to step up to the mark. If you’re dreaming of glossy skin, an eyeliner that won’t budge, and pops of colour, make sure to check out Fenty Beauty.

Pat McGrath Labs

British make-up artist Pat McGrath, the ‘mother’ of makeup, is one of the most recognisable names in beauty. Heralded by Vogue magazine as the most influential make-up artist in the world, McGrath launched her brand in 2016, stating that she hoped her brand would show the world “the Power of Transformation, The Power of Beauty [and] The Power of Makeup.” The brand is known for their luxurious, high-quality products, dreamy eyeshadows and sleek packaging, and makeup fans everywhere wait eagerly in anticipation for new launches. If you’re thinking of splurging on products that will leave you looking red-carpet ready, Pat McGrath Labs is the brand you’ve been looking for.

Off-White

Founded by Virgil Abloh in 2012, the buzz around Off-White doesn’t seem to be ending any time soon; everybody has seen that yellow industrial belt, and their trainer collaboration with Nike sold out in just a few minutes. After an internship at Fendi in 2009, Abloh launched Off-White in hopes of producing fashion that strays against the mainstream, defining his brand as “the grey area between black and white.” According to the Lyst Index, Off-White is the most popular and most searched for luxury fashion retailer on the web, and their merchandise has been worn by everybody who is anybody in the fashion and media world. If you’re after lucrative and cutting edge fashion, look no further than Off-White.

Martine Rose Fashion

Martine Rose is a Jamaican-British fashion designer, and she established her brand in 2007 after being inspired by the different cultures and fashions that she was exposed to whilst growing up in London. Martine Rose Fashion has become a cult menswear brand, and has been seen on the cover of top magazines and on the biggest catwalks across the world. Their unique designs are perfect for lovers of streetwear, bright prints, and oversized everything.