Fashion With Integrity

By Ashavari Baral

The Kujuwa Initiative, a campaign by ASOS and the SOKO community trust has created a game changer for the period poverty crisis. ASOS and SOKO have used scraps of fabric from their clothing line to create washable, reusable sanitary pads. These pads belong to a kit that has articles like reusable cotton underwear, a wash bag and a bar of soap. This kit will be made by local seamstresses in and around the region creating more job opportunities to women in Africa. Creating these kits, will give these women a regular income and change the community for the better. Another plus point is that the reusable bags of fabric are no longer being dumped in landfills which will reduce pollution and waste.

ASOS’s initiative does not end at these sanitary kits, but also provides facilities like toilets and water tanks to schools around Africa that could not afford to provide working bathrooms for girls through the – WASH project. This ensures privacy for young girls and give them the encouragement to improve their level of hygiene and sanitation. To date, six schools have received new water tanks and toilets.

Earlier this year it was reported that a lot of young girls in the UK are also struggling with period poverty. The Evening Standard reported that more than 120 London schools are being forced to hand out free sanitary products to girls who are struggling with “period poverty”. Project’s like the RedBox project & ALWAYS are also determined to end the war on period poverty to ensure that girls do not have to miss school due to lack of sanitary products. Period poverty is not only detrimental to academics of a child future but also has shown signs of their mental health plummeting. Menstrual health care should be a mandatory requirement in all schools around the world, but that however is not the case.

Being from India, I know that these free sanitary napkin schemes are only just starting, and hadn’t been implemented in previous years which left young girls struggling for proper resources. Lack of sanitary products and education on menstrual health care also increase young girls’ taboo’s and stigma on periods. What girls should remember is that periods are not embarrassing, but without proper resources how will they be reminded? Who would’ve thought that such a natural process that every girl goes through would be given such little importance by institutions and they would have to be forced to give out sanitary napkins? More must be done by government authorities to ensure that something as essential as pads and tampons are properly resourced at schools around the world.

ASOS’s positive initiative to rid young girls of menstrual stigma is also showcased in their decision to bring back the Mooncup, a Menstrual cup that is made from hypoallergenic medical grade silicone; a material that is designed to collect blood, rather than absorb it. This cup will last years if taken care of properly and will decrease sanitary waste by a huge margin. It is inspiring to see sustainable fashion being incorporated by such a major fast fashion brand and how they are simultaneously addressing such a widespread issue, young girls are facing.

Having a heavy period and not being prepared for it is bad enough, but not being able to have the resources to go through this monthly process with ease is much, much worse. ASOS is turning out to be a fashion superpower by not only creating a name for itself through their size inclusive clothing lines but to their dedication to destroy period poverty once and for all.