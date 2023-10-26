Halloween Week: Our Contributors’ Trend Predictions & Costume Ideas

Words by Mia Coley

After what has been a crazy year so far for pop culture, costume ideas are endless. My

social media is filled with costume suggestions, the most popular (not surprisingly) being

those inspired by Greta Gerwig’s masterpiece, Barbie.

The movie provided so many iconic feminine and masculine looks that would be perfect for

the 31st. From the iconic 1959 original Barbie black and white swimsuit to the iconic cowboy

looks sported by both Barbie and Ken in the film – there is something for everyone. I

wouldn’t doubt an army of pink on Halloween weekend; a full Barbie takeover. Personally, I

love classic costumes. Over the years I’ve done them all; from Cat to Angel to Vampire, but

I’m also not against participating in the occasional trend such as Katniss Everdeen from the

iconic 2012 movie Hunger Games or Margot Robbie’s take on Harley Quinn from 2016’s

Suicide Squad.

Since coming to university, I’ve been more excited about Halloween than ever before. With

multiple events over the Halloween week, it’s so much fun to be able to pick different

costumes for each night. For inspiration, I tend to look through the treasure trove that is

Pinterest, but this year TikTok has also been an amazing source when it comes to more up-

to-date costume ideas. I can’t wait to go out and see what trends have won this year’s

costume battle…



Words by Katherine Witts

Halloween is certainly one of my favourite times of the year, and the ideal place to enjoy it is

at University. Personally, I enjoy having easily identifiable costumes; Halloween is a time for

people to gather together, and what better way to do it than by dressing up as their favourite

characters?

This year, my partner and I are planning a couple’s costume. Choosing costumes is difficult,

but after several weeks of deliberation, we chose to go as Donkey and his Dragon Bride

from Shrek. This conclusion would not have been possible without the assistance of TikTok

and Pinterest, my two favourite sites for costume inspiration. I was able to uncover some of

my most-loved costume ideas for 2023 on these social media channels, particularly TikTok,

which I predict we will see a lot of this Halloween season.

My trend predictions fall under two categories; ‘it’ couples, and crazy girlbosses.

The first are this year’s ‘it’ couples’ costumes. Barbie and Ken, notably the cowboy and skate

suits, will be the most popular and, dare I say, basic costumes seen this year. Although the

couple is famous and instantly recognizable, I believe this will be overdone by the time

Halloween even arrives. So, which other ‘it’ duo has dominated the silver screen this year?

Well, Nadja and Laslow from What We Do in the Shadows are a TikTok favourite. They’re

undoubtedly a duo to consider this year, from their chemistry with one another to their iconic

vampire clothing.

The last costume category is the polar opposite, yet equally as iconic. The growth of ‘girl

bosses’ in movies in recent years has had an influence on societal trends, which have now

transferred into the realm of Halloween. The X franchise, starring Mia Goth, has gained

popularity due to its humorous slasher genre and virtually relatable one-liners. Many fans

dressed up as Maxine Minx from X in 2022. However, there is a growing trend among fans

to create magnificent red dresses in homage to Goth’s other related character in the

franchise, Pearl.



Words by Jenny Algieri

2023 has been an exciting year in many aspects; particularly with new trends and thrilling

movies. It will come as no surprise that every trick-or-treater who comes to your door will

look like they have walked straight off a film set.

A popular theme for Halloween costumes this year will no doubt be inspired by the latest

Barbie movie. Expect all different types of Barbies and Kens (which makes this theme so fun

and exciting). From ‘Mojo Dojo’ Ken to ‘Weird’ Barbie, there is a Barbie-inspired costume for

all – everyone is ‘Kenough’ for this Halloween trend. It will also be interesting to see

costumes that will take inspiration from this year’s latest horror films such as Saw X and

Insidious: The Red Door; expect these to be different, creative, and unique.

As with every Halloween, we cannot forget the classic costumes that saturate everyone’s

TikTok feeds year after year. A personal favourite of mine is the timeless fairy costume, which

can be fun to dress up individually or worn as a group costume with your flat. The fairy

references are endless – think the Winx Club series or the Rainbow Magic books. Pirate

costumes also seem to be a popular choice this year. Whether you want to be a scary,

blood-covered pirate or opt for a less frightening, cutesy look, Halloween night will no doubt

be fun for all.