Halloween Week: Our Contributors’ Trend Predictions & Costume Ideas

Words by Mia Coley
After what has been a crazy year so far for pop culture, costume ideas are endless. My
social media is filled with costume suggestions, the most popular (not surprisingly) being
those inspired by Greta Gerwig’s masterpiece, Barbie.
The movie provided so many iconic feminine and masculine looks that would be perfect for
the 31st. From the iconic 1959 original Barbie black and white swimsuit to the iconic cowboy
looks sported by both Barbie and Ken in the film – there is something for everyone. I
wouldn’t doubt an army of pink on Halloween weekend; a full Barbie takeover. Personally, I
love classic costumes. Over the years I’ve done them all; from Cat to Angel to Vampire, but
I’m also not against participating in the occasional trend such as Katniss Everdeen from the
iconic 2012 movie Hunger Games or Margot Robbie’s take on Harley Quinn from 2016’s
Suicide Squad.
Since coming to university, I’ve been more excited about Halloween than ever before. With
multiple events over the Halloween week, it’s so much fun to be able to pick different
costumes for each night. For inspiration, I tend to look through the treasure trove that is
Pinterest, but this year TikTok has also been an amazing source when it comes to more up-
to-date costume ideas. I can’t wait to go out and see what trends have won this year’s
costume battle…
Words by Katherine Witts
Halloween is certainly one of my favourite times of the year, and the ideal place to enjoy it is
at University. Personally, I enjoy having easily identifiable costumes; Halloween is a time for
people to gather together, and what better way to do it than by dressing up as their favourite
characters?
This year, my partner and I are planning a couple’s costume. Choosing costumes is difficult,
but after several weeks of deliberation, we chose to go as Donkey and his Dragon Bride
from Shrek. This conclusion would not have been possible without the assistance of TikTok
and Pinterest, my two favourite sites for costume inspiration. I was able to uncover some of
my most-loved costume ideas for 2023 on these social media channels, particularly TikTok,
which I predict we will see a lot of this Halloween season.
My trend predictions fall under two categories; ‘it’ couples, and crazy girlbosses.
The first are this year’s ‘it’ couples’ costumes. Barbie and Ken, notably the cowboy and skate
suits, will be the most popular and, dare I say, basic costumes seen this year. Although the
couple is famous and instantly recognizable, I believe this will be overdone by the time
Halloween even arrives. So, which other ‘it’ duo has dominated the silver screen this year?
Well, Nadja and Laslow from What We Do in the Shadows are a TikTok favourite. They’re
undoubtedly a duo to consider this year, from their chemistry with one another to their iconic
vampire clothing.
The last costume category is the polar opposite, yet equally as iconic. The growth of ‘girl
bosses’ in movies in recent years has had an influence on societal trends, which have now
transferred into the realm of Halloween. The X franchise, starring Mia Goth, has gained
popularity due to its humorous slasher genre and virtually relatable one-liners. Many fans
dressed up as Maxine Minx from X in 2022. However, there is a growing trend among fans
to create magnificent red dresses in homage to Goth’s other related character in the
franchise, Pearl.
Words by Jenny Algieri
2023 has been an exciting year in many aspects; particularly with new trends and thrilling
movies. It will come as no surprise that every trick-or-treater who comes to your door will
look like they have walked straight off a film set.
A popular theme for Halloween costumes this year will no doubt be inspired by the latest
Barbie movie. Expect all different types of Barbies and Kens (which makes this theme so fun
and exciting). From ‘Mojo Dojo’ Ken to ‘Weird’ Barbie, there is a Barbie-inspired costume for
all – everyone is ‘Kenough’ for this Halloween trend. It will also be interesting to see
costumes that will take inspiration from this year’s latest horror films such as Saw X and
Insidious: The Red Door; expect these to be different, creative, and unique.
As with every Halloween, we cannot forget the classic costumes that saturate everyone’s
TikTok feeds year after year. A personal favourite of mine is the timeless fairy costume, which
can be fun to dress up individually or worn as a group costume with your flat. The fairy
references are endless – think the Winx Club series or the Rainbow Magic books. Pirate
costumes also seem to be a popular choice this year. Whether you want to be a scary,
blood-covered pirate or opt for a less frightening, cutesy look, Halloween night will no doubt
be fun for all.