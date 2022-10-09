Let’s Talk About Vivienne: The Top Political Fashion Moments On Westwood’s Runway.

As far back as 2005, Westwood has been using her clothing as a political vessel. Her SS06 line saw heavy criticism towards anti-terrorism laws that were being put into place as a result of certain events such 9/11 and London Underground suicide bombing in 2005. Her collection featured a t-shirt, of which she herself wore, with the slogan “I am not a terrorist – please don’t arrest me.” She approached the civil rights group Liberty and offered them the design of the t-shirt along with a donation of all profits to anti-terrorist charities. They accepted, and released a statement claiming that the tops were trying to draw attention to government proposals to create new terrorism offences and to allow three months’ detention without charge. Westwood’s marketing of this garment was of extreme genius, as the t-shirts ranged from between £20 and £50, opening a whole new demographic in terms of purchasing high fashion amongst the everyday public. A well-known, luxury brand designer label suddenly became accessible, and more people were able to purchase the garment at a more affordable price. This allowed her political statement to become more wide- spread. Westwood’s ability to see this niche in the market and profit from it in terms of promotion of belief and money for her charities was, in my eyes, an ingenious piece of design and marketing; as well an inspiring moment in fashion due to Westwood being unafraid to voice her beliefs.