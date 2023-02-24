Sustainable Fashion Show Cardiff: A Night Out in Style

Photos by Gergana Aleksieva (@gergana.a.aleksieva.photos). Words by Zoe Price.

Sustainability is on its way to being the most important element of the fashion world and Cardiff is already on the map for making its mark within the industry. Holding their second sustainability show (@sustainablefashionshowcardiff), Angels Clothes Rentals (@Angels_ClothesRentals) collaborated with the Cardiff University Sustainable Fashion Society (@cusustainablefashionsoc) to hold a night of revelry and style. The event was held at Cardiff’s very own Revolution where the upstairs space was transformed into a catwalk for a host of models to take their sustainable outfits for a spin. With free entry and a glass of prosecco available upon arrival, this night was heaving with good vibes and fast-fashion conscious people alike.

Hosts Trystan and Ana, from the Cardiff University Sustainable Fashion Society, welcoming the audience.

Founded by Angel Jones in early twenty twenty-two, Angels Clothes Rentals came to fruition when Angel realised there was a way of refreshing her wardrobe while being still being sustainable. Essentially creating a chain of circular fashion, Angel’s Clothes Rentals allows anyone to rent out their dresses to other customers while earning a profit. Her main aim is to continue ‘saving the planet one dress at a time’, and so Angel not only ran the sustainable fashion show for her own company but hosted other sustainable brands within Cardiff on the runway. Highlighting sustainability in the community and promoting local small businesses, Angels Clothes Rentals was joined by Fezzik Vintage (@fezzikvintage), Dxgteeth Creations (@dxgteethcreations) and Rubbish Reinvented (@rubbishreinvented). They were not the only guests of the night, Angels Clothes Rentals teamed up with the charity RSPCA in a collaboration like no other.

Looks from Angels Clothes Rentals.

Angels Clothes Rentals kicked off the night with their collection split into different styles, wherein everything that was worn by the models was available to rent. Making a bold opening statement with her party collection, dresses were strutted down the runway with confidence followed by sparkly cocktail dresses and then by jaw-dropping occasion wear that included jumpsuits and matching sets. The vast range of styles available was unbelievable as well as a good range of clothing sizes, it was impossible to pick a favourite item. You can find all of Angels Clothes Rentals either on their Instagram or on their recently launched website: http://angelsclothesrentals.co.uk/.

Next to take to the floor was Fezzik Vintage, which was founded in the summer of twenty-twenty, with a collection of vintage finds from the past couple of decades. Entering with flair was the seventies collection, that compiled everything from flares to bell sleeves to maxi dresses. Following on from that was the nineties clothing which was full of fun denim and before finally, early two-thousands clothing closed Fezzik’s collection. With clothing from the decade finally being classed as vintage, everything you would find trending at the moment was sashayed down the runway but better in every way. From being second-hand (and thus sustainable and much better quality of clothing), to genuinely looking much more original Fezzik’s clothing is not an opportunity you want to miss. Available on both Depop (@fezzikvintage) and Instagram, Fezzik is also appearing at the next Pontcanna Brocante and Vintage Flea Market on April 30th.

The men taking on the catwalk together.

In an enlightening crossover, models then took to the floor wearing Dxgteeth clothing and sporting Rubbish Reinvented’s bags. Dxteeth’s clothing is a limited run tie-dye collection that are made using plant dyes, featuring tops, socks, and other items. Plant dyes a great alternative to normal chemical dyes, they’re non-toxic and kinder to planet as they don’t pollute the air or have excess chemicals dumped into the water either. All of their collection is found on their Etsy (@DxgteethArt) or Depop (@dxgteeth).

Rubbish Reinvented is founded by Lin, a talented crocheter in Porthcawl who transforms plastic bags into items of luxury. All made from discarded plastic she usually finds on the beach, Rubbish Reinvented helps contribute to fashions circular economy as well as being very active in the local community. From running art projects in local primary schools to help teach them about recycling to organising local craft fairs. A host of items was displayed by the models including; hats, belts, and bags that were all completely unique and wonderfully vibrant, Rubbish Reinvented’s items were the perfect accessories for the night. All of their items are available to purchase on their Etsy @Rubbish Reinvented or on their Instagram.

All eyes on the dress.

One of Rubbish Reinvented’s accessories dazzling the crowd.

Closing the show was the collaboration between Angel’s Clothes Rentals and the leading animal welfare charity RSPCA. The charity gathered their most head-turning gowns (from their local donations around Cardiff) for the night and gave them the opportunity to be flounced down the runway under the lights and to the music in true style. All of the profits from the gowns sold by the RSPCA were – of course – being donated back to the charity after their adventures on the catwalk.

Is red the new black?

After the success of the last show Angel Clothes Rental is already planning their next night of fashion finds. The summer show is set to be in April or May, and Angel is already looking for models and backstage crew to join the night. They’re also searching for more sustainable brands in Cardiff to be collaborators and sponsors for the upcoming show. To get in contact with Angel message their Instagram @angels_clothesrentals for further information. This will be a night you simply cannot miss.