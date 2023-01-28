Taking the Bait

Words by Rubie Barker

“As your token straight friend, it’s my duty to remind you that sometimes people are straight.” -Tao Xu (Heartstopper season 1, available on Netflix)

For those for who the term is new, ‘Queerbaiting’, is commonly understood to occur when someone (fictional or real) suggests they are part of the LGBTQ+ community, primarily to attract the LGBTQ+ audience, possibly for financial gain. While the term has only gained traction in the past decade or so, if we look back there are decades of history of queerbaiting. Figures like Harry Styles are frequently accused of Queerbaiting, for posing with the LGBTQ+ flag and dressing in flamboyant outfits, and yet never publicly declaring his sexuality.

But is this really queerbaiting? Should we expect celebrities to tell us their sexuality? And are we ever entitled to the private lives of those in the public eye?

Last year, the hit Netflix show Heartstopper, based on the graphic novels by Alice Oseman, was met with praise for its honest take on homophobia and transphobia in schools, and its exploration of a range of experiences including the difficulties facing those in the LGTBQ+ communities. It is currently nominated for three National Television Awards, including the Rising Star Award for Kit Connor.

Since Kit Connor rose to sudden fame, however. speculation began to surround his own sexuality. In Heartstopper he portrays a young man, who throughout the show comes to terms with his sexuality, and realises he is bisexual. In May 2022, Connor said on an episode of ‘Reign with Josh Smith’, “I’m perfectly confident and comfortable in my sexuality but[…] I’m not too big on labels” after there was intense speculation on Twitter about his sexuality. Josh Smith responded with what perhaps many were also thinking, “I just don’t think anyone on this planet has a right to anyone’s identity at any level”.

For some perhaps, the line between the actor and the character has blurred as some trolls on Twitter accused Connor of queerbaiting, when he was seen holding hands with actress Maia Reficco his co-star for the new film ‘A Cuban girls guide to Tea and Tomorrow’. This prompted questions about Connor’s sexual orientation. It is clear that some are forgetting that while Nick Nelson, the fictional character Connor portrays, is bisexual, that does not mean that Connor himself has to identify as such. Or that as an audience we have any right to know the sexuality of our favourite actors. Kit Connor is not Nick Nelson.

There is a balance here perhaps though; there is always going to be a small section of fans who push things too far, and are invasive into celebrities’ lives. Tabloid newspapers and gossip magazines have long been pushing the boundaries into the personal lives of celebrities and public figures, but with the rise of social media, it is no longer just those in control of the media who feel like their opinion on others’ lives is worthy of being heard.

This unfortunately is a sad reality of fame, but that does not mean that Kit Connor should have been subject to the discomfort and harassment that he felt and pushed into coming out. Do we still need to prepare young people entering the limelight better for the scrutiny not just of the media but of those who can hide behind social media?

Is there a slight contradiction here though? It has long been known that producers and publicists often like two stars of a show or film to appear as though they are in a relationship to generate publicity. Does this fuel unwanted speculation about the romantic lives of celebrities who don’t participate? Are we encouraging fans to speculate about the relationships of their favourite celebrities and facilitating a platform that allows this?

Aside from this, I think it is clear to see that Kit Connor wanting to keep his sexuality private is not queerbaiting. The sexuality of an actor does not have to correlate with the character they are portraying. The pressure that has been inflicted on Kit Connor to come out in the name of calling out queerbaiting goes against the entire message of the show. Queerbaiting may be an issue, but it is clear we still have work to do in protecting a new generation of celebrities from the harsh scrutiny of the media.