Friendship In Film

Words by Ella Collis

I think we can all agree on the fact that friendships made and portrayed through films are central to the storyline but also to the enjoyment of the viewing experience as a whole. The bonds made between people on the screen reflect how important good, true friends are in real life. The more realistic that friendship is shown in movies, the more believable and relatable it makes them to everyone. In the movie universe, there are abundant beautiful representations of friendships. I’m going to pick out a few in particular that, for me, are the epitome of what ‘friendship’ is supposed to look like.

The ultimate ride-or-die would walk through fire for your kind of friendship is something we all desire, and no film franchise does it better than the Harry Potter series. Harry, Ron and Hermione are the greatest trio of friends, getting into trouble together, going on adventures, fighting magical creatures and saving their school; you know, doing all the usual stuff teenagers get up to with one another. What makes them so special is that they are together, through thick and thin, no matter the fallouts they have and the obstacles they must face and defeat along the way (namely corrupt wizards and he who must not be named). They never hesitate to do the craziest, most dangerous things in order to do what is right. The key to their unbreakable bond as a group is loyalty. That is the glue that holds them together for a lifetime.

As a girl, your girlfriends are some of the most significant relationships in your life, especially when you are a teenager, and your girl group can become like a sisterhood in a way. The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants, which hit our screens in 2005, introduces us to four girls: Bridget, Tibby, Carmen and Lena, who are the best of friends. The film’s premise is that they buy this mysterious pair of jeans that fits each girl perfectly, despite all having different body shapes and sizes. During summer, which they all spend apart from each other, they decide to share the pants equally between all of them, something that will keep them connected whilst they are away from each other. This film teaches us a number of lessons about the meaning of friendship. Firstly, it just goes to show the everlasting strength and power of lifelong friendship, as the girls have known each other from the moment they were born; that is what keeps their relationship so close over the years. Another thing is that it signifies that just because friends have unique personalities, interests and hobbies doesn’t mean they can’t be friends. The vastness of their identities is what deepens their bond. Never underestimate the meaning and strength behind female friendships, and how friends can become your family.

On the opposite side of things, the way male friendship and bromances are conveyed in films is so vital and not discussed or highlighted enough in popular culture. Bonding between men is just as necessary as female friendships, as men’s mental health issues are a severe problem in society, with the presence of toxic masculinity and stereotypes regarding men showing emotions and vulnerability being never-ending, particularly online. A film that captures the magnificent essence of the ‘bromance‘ is Grown Ups. This comedy tells us the story of five childhood friends who take their families for a weekend trip to a lake house in their hometown, where they reunite to attend the funeral of their former high school basketball coach. The goofiness and childishness of the men make their friendship, as well as their characters, even more loveable. It spreads the message that even after men are married and have a family, their friendships with their ‘bros’ is so important to them and allow them to revert back to their inner child, even if it is only for a weekend. The truest test of male friendship is the integration of females, marriages and children into the dynamic, but still making time for your ‘bros’.

A brilliant way to educate children about friendships and what good and healthy ones are supposed to look like is through animated films. Those like many of the movies produced by Disney, teach life lessons in a kid-friendly way and environment. My favourite pairings from Disney animations are Timon and Pumbaa from The Lion King and Marlin and Dory from Finding Nemo. These friendships represent a sense of redemption for me, as both relationships have allowed the characters to grow and move on from their pasts. Such an essential indicator of a healthy friendship is the ability of that friend to add positivity to your life and someone who allows you to be yourself and grow and change into the person you want to be.

Films are an imperative way for us to understand and interpret different aspects of life. Portraying healthy, realistic friendships in movies is very important in ensuring we make good decisions and choose the right people to be a part of our lives. They also show us the different types of friendships and how they can add value to your life in unique ways.