It’s A Spooky Time At The Movies

The Shining (1980)

By Leona Franke

When it comes to ‘real-life horror’, many would regard being stuck with your family in your own home for months on end as a tortuous ordeal. 2020 has been the year for us all to experience it. The Shining is a horror film I always watch around Halloween. However, this year it is even more frightening, it brings up the fear of being stuck with the same people for extended periods of time but with supernatural forces and some classic, crazed psychopathy thrown in.

We follow the Torrance family who agree to take on the role of caretaker at the Overlook Hotel set within Colorado’s snowy mountains for the closed winter season. Jack Torrance, the father, is a writer taking advantage of the opportunity to type his next novel on his trusty typewriter, whilst wife Wendy, submissive and complacent to everything her husband says, just attempts to care for their son Danny – a boy who sees visions wherever he goes.

It soon becomes clear that the Overlook isn’t a normal hotel. It is plagued by malevolence. Evil spirits affect Jack’s behaviour – sending him into a tense, aggressive state, whilst Wendy falls apart trying to protect herself and Danny – who is seeing more ghosts than ever.

With every passing second, tension continues to build, somehow it feels claustrophobic. We feel as though we are there ourselves, not daring to sneak a look down the corridors out of fear of what might be there. It may be the ghosts of two twin girls brutally murdered, or a horrific rotting corpse, or even worse, it could be your own family member, grinning and swinging an axe, but you have no way of escaping due to the cut-off hotel in the middle of snowy mountains. It is my definitive Halloween scare.

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

By Hanna Pluck

Sleepy Hollow is Tim Burton at his peak. His spookiest, spindliest and gauntest live-action film, we follow Victorian Johnny Depp as an early police detective determined to apply his logical principles to the supernatural murders occurring in the small town of Sleepy Hollow. A supernatural whodunit that is spine chilling and stomach turning to children, to more grown-up audiences it’s just spooky enough, with some enjoyable jumps and spooky atmosphere without demanding the utmost attention of true horror.

While he has some equally respected spooky animation, Tim Burton is most fun when forced to adhere his distinctive aesthetics to things like the human body and physics. But with an Oscar for Art Direction, Sleepy Hollow is still filled to the brim with witches and magic and implausibly twisty trees, besides the other visual feasts to be found in stunning costume design and a young Johnny Depp.

If the movie has a major failing, it’s that Christina Ricci’s role as Katrina Van Tassel – the daughter of the wealthiest man in Sleepy Hollow and Johnny Depp’s love interest – does not exceed the 90’s standard of female character writing. Despite being the only living woman in the movie, she has little to no influence over the plot. This isn’t obtrusive to the fairy-tale-esque tone of the movie, but if you’re looking for something a little more egalitarian you might need to start somewhere else. Otherwise, Sleepy Hollow is the perfect spooky movie to get you in the mood for some frights.

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

By Eszter Gurbicz

Films are a good way to get into that true Halloween feeling and enjoy some relaxed time with friends- especially now that with the current lockdown rules, we won’t be allowed to go clubbing or have big house parties. However, let’s admit, not everyone is a fan of horror and scary fantasy films that are usually considered “basic” when we sit down to watch something on Halloween. Don’t worry, if you want to get the vibes with monsters but would rather stick to a light-hearted and cute concept, Hotel Transylvania might be the choice for you.

The animation, which came out in 2012 – produced by Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation – is based on a rather unconventional love story with an overprotective father, an adventurous daughter, and the “American” guy. All this taking place in a hotel full of monsters. Needless to mention, this is already a great concept to start with. The film is filled with situations we can laugh at and humorous characters that definitely make it a fun experience to watch. Director Genndy Tartakovsky truly did a great job, sometimes portraying the “monsters” in a different way than we are used to – from the tired werewolf dad to the extravagant, not so conventional mummy. Another great thing about this movie is that it is conveying a message about the importance of family and trust, and most importantly, acceptance.

Since its premiere it has been pretty successful, resulting in 2 more sequels following the original film, and now all of them are available on Netflix. So, if you find yourself falling in love with the first, you don’t have to wait for the next part.

One Cut of The Dead (2017)

By Alex Daud Briggs

One Cut of The Dead is a strange little Japanese horror movie. It’s about a film crew trying to make a zombie movie with a cast of strange yet likeable weirdos and a director that may be a bit too adamant about keeping the camera rolling, even in the middle of a zombie apocalypse. I’ll admit, it’s not the most realistic zombie movie, the special effects and makeup are on the cheap side and a couple of scenes definitely feel a bit improvised. It gives an almost tongue and cheek take on a traditional grindhouse flick. The actors are over the top in the best possible way, especially the director. You can tell this man is a complete lunatic, yet you can’t help but admire just how much he wants to see his dumb little zombie project right through to the end.

You could say it’s a “so bad, it’s good” sort of movie where a lot of the fun comes from the flaws just as much as the quality. It is also a fairly short film so you’ll get through it fast. That being said, make sure you watch past the end, that’s where the film gets the most interesting.

Hocus Pocus (1993)

By Katie Waits

It’s that time of year again. The leaves have changed colour, the nights are drawing in, and Halloween is just around the corner. This time two years ago, in pre-Covid 2018, I discovered the Underground Cinema in Cardiff Castle. There were going to be film screenings of classic Halloween movies, at night, in the castle. It was an opportunity I definitely did not want to miss. So I booked tickets and, along with my dad, my sister and her best friend, went to watch Hocus Pocus.

The eerie castle in the dark, the October chill in the air, the creepy decorations – I will forever associate Hocus Pocus with that night. Unfortunately, the current situation we’re in means that the Underground Cinema isn’t a possibility this year. Despite this, I would recommend Hocus Pocus to anyone looking for a spooky, but fun Halloween movie.

Released in 1993, Hocus Pocus is now a cult classic, adored by many. It tells the story of three witches, the Sanderson sisters, who are accidentally summoned on Halloween night after 300 years by a boy, Max, who lights the Black Flame Candle. The sisters, Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, terrorise Max, his sister Dani, and his crush Allison who take the witches’ beloved spellbook. Attempting to save the children of Salem, they are helped by Binks, a black cat, who was once a human boy. It’s funny and light-hearted, which is what we all need right now. And you really don’t want to miss out on watching the iconic ‘I Put a Spell on You’ scene.

It’s certainly worth watching during the Halloween season, especially if you’re not really into thrillers or horror films. Hocus Pocus is ideal for a cosy, autumn evening, and will definitely get you into the Halloween mood, if you’re not already in it.