Our Favourite Jane Austen Adaptation

Clueless

Words By Katie Brosnan

Clueless, the 1995 adaption of Jane Austen’s Emma stands the test of time as the perfect adaption of a classic novel. Clueless offers a relatable, fun, and modern revision of Jane Austen’s beloved novel, allowing for younger audiences to access the message of the original text, forgiving people for their mistakes. Cher, the protagonist, is a 15-year-old, blonde, valley girl with an obsession shopping and meddling in her friends’ love lives. Despite being made nearly 30 years ago, the fashion and plot are timeless, with many of Cher’s iconic looks still influencing how we dress today.

One of the central themes in Clueless is friendship. Cher and Dionne take centre stage by being joint at the hip throughout the film, with some minor disagreements about their taste in boys (every girl group has had this argument to be fair). In the film, the duo adopts newcomer Tai and transform her into their protégé making their mark on Tai’s taste in clothes, music, and boys.

Clueless is my personal favourite Jane Austen adaption purely because it portrays my ideal life; endless money, an infinite wardrobe and how fun it is to be shamelessly girly. Cher is almost the perfect idol; she initially has a selfish attitude but reflects on her mistakes and betters herself to make a more positive impact on the world around her (even if that world is just a 1990s LA high school).

However, despite being relatable for portraying the triumphs and struggles of being a teenage girl, the film does have several shortcomings. Clueless focuses on boys and love being central to a teen girl’s life, with each female character changing themselves to chase the attention of a male character. Despite, this the film still shares valuable messages such as the value of self-reflection, charity, and the importance of friendship.

Persuasion

Words By Poppy Atkinson Gibson

Persuasion. The tale of Anne Elliott and Captain Frederick Wentworth is heart-wrenching and told with such intimacy that upon its resolution, where the two forcibly separated characters reunite, it’s impossible not to cry.

And so, when I heard about Netflix’s adaptation starring Dakota Johnson of 50 Shades of Grey film I was interested. However, after settling down to watch one of Jane Austen’s most underrated classics, I was extremely disappointed. It was a cross between Bridget Jones’ Diary and a poor man’s Bridgerton, and suffice it to say it was a flop. In trying to ‘modernise’ the classic (an oxymoron if ever there was one), they failed to capture the subtlety and detail of Austen’s witty back-and-forth, and the acute pain of her characters told through sighs and side eyes. Instead, there was unabashed bawdiness and breaking of the fourth wall.

All of this was a far cry from what is the most perfect adaptation of Persuasion there could possibly be. And who produced this jewel you ask? Shock and horror, it was not the BBC but it’s cousin ITV as part of their 2007 Jane Austen season. It was in this version (not the 1995 BBC one) that Sally Hawkins and Rupert Penry-Jones broke my heart. Both seem pale and cold but as the film wears on they thaw and you find underneath their facades a great heartbreak harboured in secret.

Away from the flashy production budget of the newer Netflix version you are able to follow the souls and stream of consciousness of Anne and get swept up in her yearning and ultimately her undiminished love. Perhaps a little fuzzy and crackly now in terms of TV quality, the sets remain fantastic, having been filmed on location throughout the UK, mainly Bath, and the costumes lean into the historical accuracy I think neatly finishes off any period drama, unlike more modern adaptations of Emma for example. This is an underrated adaptation of an underrated Austen novel and anyone looking for something to warm their hearts this winter should hunker down with this on the TV screens.