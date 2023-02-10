Review: Knives Out VS Glass Onion

Words by Katie Brosnan

The Knives Out series on Netflix is extremely popular, and being accessible to all ages, it makes for a great family film. Both Knives Out and Glass Onion have broken online streaming/box office records with their releases, but what makes them so popular?

Knives Out is the first instalment in the Knives Out franchise. It follows Marta and the Thrombey family through the investigation of the patriarch Harlan Thrombey’s murder, investigated by Benoit Blanc. The film has an all-star cast featuring Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Chris Evans, all of whom are electric together, making Knives Out a compelling watch. We are introduced to the series’ protagonist, a private investigator by the name of Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, who adopts a broad southern accent for the role. During the investigation, Harlan’s will is read, leaving both Marta and the Thrombey family in shock. Marta becomes the target of hatred and anger however is helped by Harlan’s grandson Ransom, played by Chris Evans. Knives Out continuously have the audience on edge by revealing extra details surrounding the murder, so you are never quite sure who the killer actually is. At the end of the film, Benoit Blanc has an epiphany and requests Marta’s help with the big reveal of the killer, which leaves the audience shocked. The film’s overall message is that rich people are greedy, selfish, and manipulative, conveyed through how the Thrombey family treat Marta (Harlan’s carer) both before Harlan’s death and throughout the investigation after his death.

The sequel, Glass Onion, has an equally engaging plot with concealed messages about the dangers of giving billionaires power. This film follows Benoit himself after he is invited to a private island by tech billionaire Miles Bron and his entourage of entitled friends. The group go to Bron’s private island in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic to destress because, as millionaires, the pandemic really hit them hard to play a murder mystery. However, the trip does not go to plan, with an unexpected guest and the murder mystery being solved immediately. When an actual murder takes place on the island, everything descends into chaos, with the plot twisting and turning throughout. The final plot twist, in which the killer is revealed, is somewhat predictable but is still a brilliant ending. Glass Onion is a perfect sequel to Knives Out as it fleshes out Benoit Blanc’s character more, so audiences connect with him, which in turns keeps audiences invested in the series for the potential third instalment of the franchise. Glass Onion and Knives Out both have endings which leave you amazed at how each little clue ties together when Craig’s Benoit Blanc reveals all. Glass Onion is an amazing addition to the Knives Out franchise, it complements the first film well by taking a different approach to a murder mystery whilst still following a similar plot format to the original film.

In my opinion, the original Knives Out film remains the best; the twists and turns in the plot remain shocking every time you rewatch it. However, Glass Onion is an excellent film with a fantastic cast, the plot twist at the end of the film just does not have the same effect in rewatches as it does in the first watch. Furthermore, the characters of Knives Out are more complex, which keeps you guessing who the killer is as the plot zigzags between hints until the final revelation. In addition, the cast and plot are much better written in the original film than in Glass Onion. In Glass Onion, the satirical aspect of the plot is much more obvious and can sometimes make the film a bit cringe. This is not to say the entire film is cringe, Glass Onion is a compelling watch, but Knives Out holds your attention better.

The casting choices for both films are perfect. Daniel Craig is a perfect detective; he offers a warm, slightly goofy yet suave interpretation of Benoit Blanc, completely different from his usual serious and dark role in the Bond franchise. In Knives Out, the cast bounces off each other, with industry legends such as Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Plummer complimenting newcomers Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell. Similarly, in Glass Onion, we see Dave Bautista explore the role of a fitness influencer rather than a villain, in which he excels. Kate Hudson and Madelyn Cline both play bimbos, but their characters are completely different, which allows for both actors to shine. Finally, Janelle Monae gives an outstanding performance by portraying two entirely different characters and stands out despite this being one of few acting roles for the artist.

Overall, the Knives Out franchise is brilliant. Both films keep viewers on the edge of their seats whilst comedic relief is used perfectly to transition between plot points and ease tension. There is so much potential for a third film, with audiences following Benoit Blanc through another complex investigation after Glass Onion gave audiences the opportunity to get to know his character more. Furthermore, the franchise is accessible to all ages, making them a great family watch as well.