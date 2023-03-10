The Power of Unity: Why Unionionised film crews are essential to the industry

Words by Katie Storrie

Have you ever wondered how certain films can become so successful? Or how do films become nominated for awards? This is due to the power of unity in the industry.

The power of working in unity brings success in the film industry, as it allows for the honour and achievements of people to be recognised. Unity promotes a positive environment in which people feel valued and appreciated in what they do. In order for unity to be achieved, many people join film unions due to the benefit it brings in protecting people’s security and ensuring the production on set runs smoothly.

Film unions were founded as a result of the poor treatment of people in the early stages of the industrial revolution. Since their origination, they have been a huge success in ensuring that members that are part of film unions are treated fairly and given respect. Film unions have been so successful in the film industry as they have allowed for a positive and creative environment to be produced. Unions are made up of different workers on a film set to ensure that the production of everything runs efficiently. These include camera operators, electricians, actors, costume designers, as well as many more. Their responsibility is to ensure that the union meets all of its requirements. Unions also ensure that people have access to fair contracts, set hours and wages. In turn, this allows people to work together and create unity.

Unions in the film and TV industry have allowed for positive change to be brought about. In the past, the industry has previously been known to be exploitive, often being known to have experiences of harassment and bullying. Unions, however, have been able to diminish this. Even though bullying and harassment haven’t been completely eradicated in the industry, the impact of unions being established has helped. The film industry is being reformed due to the promotion of unity and transparency in all of its departments. Cultures surrounding the film industry are changing for good due to the success of working together and its prioritisation of this.

In order for a film to be successful, people need to be willing to contribute and communicate with one another. There are multiple department sections within a film crew, including Camera and Lighting, Hair and Makeup, sound, food, stunt and special effect, as well as script and editorial. No matter how big or small someone’s role is on set, whether that is ensuring someone’s make-up is done or ensuring that a particular prop is in a set location at a set time, it is still contributing to the success of a film. So much thought and time go behind making a film, and it is often not always appreciated, but with specific departments, it is possible for the film to reach its full potential. If an individual or a particular department does not communicate successfully, it could have detrimental effects on the film’s production.

Unity can only be brought about through collaboration. Many directors see the importance of this. Often Directors of multiple films work together, collaborating and workshopping ideas. The power of unity has only brought about good consequences. Directors of Oscar-Nominated Films have worked together in the past, which in turn, has helped bring about all of their success. They have been able to work together, win awards, and support each other’s success. Their own success helps to acknowledge the benefits of teamwork and working together in unison. Some film examples in which directors have worked together include, The Fabelmans, Top Gun and many more. At the end of the day, Directors want their work to be nominated for awards such as the Oscars, so they, in turn, recognise the need for unity to exist in the industry, as it allows for these achievements to be made possible.

As you can see, unity within the film industry is extremely powerful as it is what brings about huge success and is, therefore, essential. We need it to be inclined to celebrate the achievements within the industry.